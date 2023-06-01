Cade Hanson of Barronett was named to Western Technical College’s (La Crosse) President’s List of High Distinction for spring 2023.

Cody Halverson of Spooner and Kaitlyn West of Sarona were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments