Alexander Lietzan and Ellie Strapon of Hayward have been named to the Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. To be eligible for the honor roll, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0).
David B. Freund and Dustin G. Morrow of Hayward have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Caleb Walz of Hayward has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2019 semester.
Nadya Van Vonderen of Hayward, Jade Christiansen of Trego and Matthew Slaminski of Spooner have been named to the Honor List (Dean's List) for the fall semester at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Honor students must achieve a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average to qualify.
