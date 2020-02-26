This is only a sample of the 24 incidents the Park Falls Police Department responded to from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14.
Feb. 10
• An officer responded to a residence from where two abandoned 9-1-1 calls had been received. It was determined that a child had been playing with a parent's cell phone and the calls were accidental.
• A concerned citizen contacted the police department reporting they were worried that small children had been left home alone and unsupervised. An officer responded to the residence to check the welfare of the children and determined an adult was present and the children were not left unsupervised.
Feb. 11
• An officer assisted a female adult who had questions regarding how to obtain a restraining order.
• A concerned citizen requested a welfare check on a female adult.
Feb. 12
• Officers assisted a homeless ndividual without local resources to receive services at the Salvaion Army Transitional Living enter in Wausau.
• An officer responded to the location of an abandoned 9-1-1 call and determined it had been made accidentally and there was no emergency at the residence.
• An officer met with an individual regarding theft of personal property from a vehicle while parked at an area business.
Feb. 14
• Officers investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle and attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle. Attempted contact with the owner was not successful and it was determined to have the vehicle towed at the owner's expense.
