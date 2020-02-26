DNR recommends against deer feeding
Snow and cold temperatures often result in a desire to feed deer and other wildlife that typically adapt to even the harshest winter weather. Instead, people should think about the negative – and sometimes harmful – impacts of feeding wildlife and consider alternatives that provide long-term benefits to help wildlife through the winter season.
Except for a few far northern counties, Wisconsin's deer herd appears to be faring well this winter, with mild temperatures and moderate snow levels enabling deer to move freely.
Feeding can draw deer out of wintering habitats that would have had forage and cover to help them conserve energy, increase the risk of disease transmission, such as chronic wasting disease (CWD), and feeding inappropriate food types can result in severe digestive issues and even death.
"The best method of helping deer through the winter is to provide good habitat in summer and fall," says DNR wildlife health biologist Tim Marien.
"As winter conditions kick in, their metabolism changes, allowing them to eat less. Deer also need to reserve energy by moving less, traveling the minimum distance necessary to feed until spring. Finding cover such as cattail marshes, conifer tree stands and other types of cover that protects them from wind can help deer survive through winter."
Landowners can help provide the necessary winter habitat in a variety of ways. Cutting trees and providing browse (leaves, twigs and buds of woody plants) is more natural food and in the end can provide better habitat.
Maintaining nutritious natural food sources such as oak, aspen and crabapple provides summer and fall food, while evergreen tree stands create a winter food source and shelter. Good habitat fills the needs of many deer, rather than a few individuals. Animals with adequate fat reserves and good winter cover are more likely to survive the cold winter months.
"We all want to see healthy deer on the landscape, but winter feeding is not the best solution and can actually be harmful if done improperly. Clear cuts and other habitat improvements can provide natural food sources that support deer and many other types of wildlife year-round."
As a reminder, feeding deer is illegal in more than half of Wisconsin counties. Where legal, regulations restrict the location and amount of food. It is illegal to feed elk anywhere in the state. If elk visit a bait or feeding site, the landowner must immediately remove the food.
For more information, search "winter feeding" on the DNR website.
USFWS seeks public input on refuge system access
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) seeks the public's assistance to develop a list of federal managed lands that would benefit from new or increased access routes. It will accept comments through March 11.
The John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, signed by President Trump March 12, 2019, directs the USFWS and other federal land management agencies to develop a priority list of lands that have significantly restricted or no public access where access could be improved.
"In just the last year, the department opened 1.4 million acres of land and water to new or additional hunting and fishing opportunities, the single largest expansion on service-managed lands in recent history," says USFWS director Aurelia Skipwith.
Some criteria for nominated lands include: lands managed by the service and 640 contiguous acres; have significantly restricted or no public access; and open under federal or state law to hunting, fishing or other public recreation.
For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuges/realty/Public-Access-Nominations.html.
FROM THE DNR
DNR sets public hearings on waterfowl hunting
The DNR will hold public hearings March 9-12 on the proposed 2020 waterfowl season structure. The Natural Resources Board (NRB) will set the season structure at its April 9-10 meeting in Madison.
According to DNR migratory game bird ecologist Taylor Finger, the DNR will base the seasons on the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates, which were at near-record estimates since U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) surveys began 64 years ago.
"With above-average precipitation last fall and this winter in Wisconsin, we expect populations to remain high in 2020. If we have favorable conditions this fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities."
Locally, the DNR will hold a meeting at AmeriVu Inn in Rice Lake Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
The DNR will accept public comments at the hearing and through midnight Friday, March 13.
Send written comments to Taylor Finger or Jeff Williams, DNR, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or call (608) 266-8841 or 261-6458.
For more information, search "waterfowl" on the DNR website.
DNR changes river otter trapping regulations
Starting with the 2020-21 season, the DNR will shift to a river otter bag limit/quota system to simplify regulations.
Trappers no longer need to apply for a river otter permit, as the DNR will issue otter harvest authorizations when trappers purchase their trapping licenses.
"River otters are found throughout the state and appear to be thriving," says DNR furbearer research scientist Dr. Nathan Roberts. "We use multiple information sources to assess otter populations and the sustainability of otter harvests. During recent trapping seasons, the number of otter permits available exceeded the number of applicants and many applicants received two permits."
For 2020-21, the DNR will issue two otter harvest authorizations per trapping license, valid in both the Northern and Southern otter zones. Physical registration with a warden or other authorized DNR staff remains a requirement. The DNR will monitor harvest throughout the season and can close it early to ensure harvest does not exceed the quota.
For more information, search "river otter" on the DNR website.
OUTDOOR REPORT
Snowmobile and crosscountry ski trails are in good to excellent condition after additional snowfall early last week.
Bald eagles are actively adding to their nests, cardinals are singing in the treetops and various woodpecker species are beginning to drum on hollow wood for breeding display.
This is an excellent time to make sure wood duck boxes are clean and ready for nesting season.
Recent snowfalls made it difficult for those pursuing trout during the early season and the best luck might be before the major spring thaw begins.
In Sawyer County, frigid temperatures significantly decreased the slush and made lakes much better for travel. Fishing reports slowed, but if you are mobile, you can find active fish. Snow depths are still significant and snowmobile and ski trails are in excellent condition, along with snowshoeing opportunities. The Chippewa Flowage panfish bite is still is very spotty. Some anglers have honed in on active fish, while others are struggling to find them. Find deep holes adjacent to points and structure. Most fish now prefer live bait without active jigging by the angler. Flowage walleye fishing closed until the May gamefish season opener.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. It is time to pursue gamefish before the season ends March 1. Afterwards, only panfish are available to anglers. Tip-up anglers are setting up over deep green weeds and weed edges during daytime hours and report success on some walleye, northern pike and bass. Walleye suckers and shiners are the goto baits. There is no consistency in finding the walleye. They could be in pre-spawn and not feeding. A few ice anglers report catching muskies more than 40 inches and have pictures to prove it. Although angling pressure dropped last past week due to weather conditions, hearty anglers caught some limits of panfish. Crappies are schooling and moving around the lake and some anglers say the best time for panfish is late in the afternoon. Most anglers are fishing waxies and small plastics on small tungsten jigs, and using spring bobbers. The best location is off weed areas in 12 to 16 feet.
Hayward Bait (Trent): February and gamefish fishing are nearly at their end, so if walleye or northern pike are your target species, you still have some time. Walleyes are more active at night. The bite is hot around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then again from 10 p.m. to midnight. Small walleye suckers and fatheads are the favored baits, fished on either tip-ups or dead sticks. Northern pike continue to hit larger shiners and suckers, but anglers are also catching them on panfish gear. Keep in mind the low oxygen levels this time of year – an easy bait target takes less energy for the pike and will induce more strikes. After gamefish season closes, late winter/early spring is a good time to focus on panfish, especially crappie. Crappies are suspending higher in the water column, as high as 8 to 10 feet off bottom, while bluegills are still holding to the bottom. Colors that seem to be producing a lot of panfish are pink, gold, green/orange and green glow with polka dots. Perch are also near bottom, and dropping a lure to the bottom, stirring up sediment, can trigger the fish into biting.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): Smallmouth bass thrive in rivers of all sizes, and some of the most dynamic smallmouth populations exist in places where smallmouth have access to diverse habitats, including large rivers, smaller tributaries and lakes or impoundments. How much movement do smallmouth bass actually make within complex river systems? A recent study on the Snake River system in Idaho aimed to answer this question. To determine the extent and types of movements the smallmouth were making, researchers used a combination of external tags reported by anglers and trackable radio tags. It turned out that in this system, big movements by smallmouth were common. During the study period, almost 80% of the tracked smallmouth moved more than three miles, and 42% moved more than 18 miles. The biggest movement observed was a smallmouth that moved 103 miles upstream from its initial tagging spot. Most movement happened in spring and in summer. Researchers concluded there was so much movement and mixing of fish between the main river, tributaries and reservoirs along the river that it was important to manage these fish as one mixed population, as opposed to separate, segmented populations that did not mix with each other. These results demonstrate once again how incredible fish movement can be, in addition to the importance of interconnected habitats and thoughtful, system-wide management.
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net.
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
• Feb. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes.
• Feb. 28-March 1: WI Women Fish Crappie Weekend at Deerfoot Lodge (715-462-3328).
• Feb. 29: Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge at Sevenwinds Casino (833-479-4637; (715-462-3674).
• March 1: Remove ice fishing shelters from WI-MN boundary waters.
• March 7: Game fish season closes for all inland species (check regs for exceptions).
• March 8: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m.
• March 8: Remove ice fishing shelters south of Hwy. 64.
• March 8: Mink trapping season closes.
• March 15: Remove ice fishing shelters north of Hwy. 64, Lake Superior and WI-MI boundary waters.
• March 16-20: Remaining spring turkey permits on sale, 10 a.m.
• March 24: Sawyer County Fisheries Forum at Hayward High School; 6 p.m.
• March 20: Winter crow season closes.
• March 28: Trout season opens on designated sections of Lake Superior tributaries (see regs).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.