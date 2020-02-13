WFNW Family Ice Fishing Event Saturday
Walleyes for Northwest Wisconsin will host its 24th annual Family Ice Fishing Event on Lac Courte Oreilles this Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is at the public boat landing off Highway K.
The event offers thousands of dollars in prizes, many as fishing prizes for adult and youth divisions for walleye, northern pike, crappie, bluegill and perch. Grand Raffle prizes tickets are $5 each or five for $20 (need not be present to win); other raffles include, gun, 50/50 cash and rip tickets. A pre-event ticket bundle special is a $130 value for $75, limited to 200 bundles. Food and refreshments are available at the landing.
Event wristbands are necessary to qualify for ice fishing prizes. The bands cost $5 for adults, $1 for kids ages 13-17 and are free for kids 12 and younger, sponsored by Retreat Home Furnishings. Wristbands are available at Hayward Bait & Bottle, Outdoor Creations, Hayward Home Center, Stone Lake Bait and Tackle and AAA Sports Shop.
For more information, visit www.wfnw.net or call (715) 462-3559.
FHNB Chili Cook-off Fundraiser Feb. 15
The Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) will hold its second annual Chili Cook-off Fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Fish Tales Pub & Grub.
Enter your chili by calling the FHNB office or sign up at Fish tales and spend an enjoyable afternoon that include great chili, raffles, silent auctions and a kayak raffle. Chili judging takes place at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.haywardfhnb.org or call at (715) 634-3185.
FROM THE DNR
DNR OK’s 10-Year trout management plan
The DNR recently approved its first statewide trout management plan that will provide direction for inland trout management in Wisconsin. This plan will be in effect from 2020 through 2029.
The plan covers brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and lake trout in Wisconsin’s inland lakes, ponds, streams, and Great Lakes’ tributaries upstream from impassible barriers such as dams and naturally occurring falls.
For more information, search “trout management” on the DNR website.
Take a Friend Snowmobiling Week Feb. 8-17
Take a Friend Snowmobiling Week is Feb. 8-17 and the DNR encourages all snowmobile enthusiasts to share Wisconsin’s trails with someone who has never experienced the outdoor fun.
“Wisconsin has some of the nation’s best snowmobile trails in the country,” says Martin Stone, DNR warden and off-highway vehicle program administrator, “thanks to the landowners who open their property and the volunteers who sign and groom many of the nearly 25,000 miles open when conditions allow.”
The constant factor for any outdoor winter activity in Wisconsin is ice. Winter’s fluctuating temperatures, snowfalls and snowmelts make for often-changing terrain and mixed snowmobile trail conditions.
“As you think about where you want to ride, please make sure you take the time to check in with the area’s fishing clubs, snowmobile clubs or outfitters on the ice conditions. The DNR does not monitor those conditions, but those local experts will know.”
For more information, search “snowmobiling” on the DNR website.
Statewide birding report
The birding world has turned a corner and nesting season is underway, says DNR conservation biologist Ryan Brady.
“Birders found the first great horned owls incubating eggs in southern counties. This species has a long nesting cycle and utilizes old nests of other species such as crows or raptors, so it needs to get started early. Some resident bald eagles are also in pairs now, renovating nests and about to lay eggs.
“Farther north, birders observed a pair of red crossbills nest building in a snow-covered black spruce swamp just a few miles from Lake Superior. This nomadic finch feeds almost entirely on conifer tree seeds and it will nest whenever cone crops are plentiful.
“Birders around the state also reported northern cardinals, house finches, and a few black-capped chickadees beginning to sing, as well as increased drumming activity from woodpeckers, and calling barred, screech and northern saw-whet owls.
“In the north, pine siskins are more prevalent, a few white-winged crossbills have arrived and goldfinches are becoming more regular feeder visitors. Blue jays remain prevalent, but red-breasted nuthatches relatively scarce at feeders.
“Northern shrikes are showing better than average statewide, while snowy owls continue in modest numbers. There are reports of horned larks, snow buntings and American tree sparrows in good numbers at fields across the south, along with a few meadowlarks and killdeer. Other notable birds lingering there included yellow-rumped warblers, eastern towhees, brown thrashers at several locations and an eastern phoebe in Washington County.
“Perhaps the best recent find was a northern hawk owl photographed in Rusk County.
“Relatively mild, dry weather should mean more of the same on the birding front. Do not expect a lot of feeder activity, and take advantage of the comfortable conditions to go find some birds.”
Help track bird populations by reporting your sightings to www.ebird.org/wi.
Outdoor Report
Animals such as opossums, raccoons and skunks were up and walking around with recent warmer weather. Raccoons, squirrels, coyotes and wolves have started breeding and will soon look for den sites.
In Flambeau River State Forest, warm weather negatively impacted trails and lakes. Snowmobile trails are in good condition, but corners have a lot of ice and riders should use caution. The lakes have a lot of slush and that may continue until frigid temperatures return. Ski trails are in good shape, but grooming operations will slow until more snow arrives. Snowshoeing is excellent, as the snow has some pack to it. For more information, call (715) 332-5271.
In Brule River State Forest, several recent light snowfalls made conditions almost ideal for observing animal tracks and activity. A staff member reported a bobcat sighting. Wolves breed in late January and February, with the female typically delivering her pups in a den about two months later. Newborn pups are deaf, blind and weigh approximately 1 pound. They can see at two weeks and hear at three weeks, when they become very active and playful. For more information, call (715) 372-5678.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes: Fishing is good for panfish to northern pike. A nice, consistent weather pattern helped anglers figure out some fish routines and they have fish dialed in on time schedules. Similar weather ahead means the anglers should stick to that routine. The lakes have good bites going, but anglers will need to put in some effort to get to hard to reach spots, and trailblazers will earn the best results. Look to the back bays that have basins and vegetation. Set up on the outside edges of weeds in the shallow to deep transition, the same as you would target in a boat. Baits of choice are waxies and soft plastics on tungsten jigs. Tip-ups with live bait continue to bring walleye, northern pike and bass. Lake snowmobile trails are open, though icy and with ruts. The wooded trails are good.
Hayward Bait (Trent): Lakes have about 15 inches of ice, with the top several inches compacted slush and snow. As vegetation dies off on lake bottoms, fish move shallower and/or suspend higher in the water column. They become less active due to the lower oxygen levels and downsizing baits and lures can increase bite opportunities. Walleyes are more active at night, with bite windows from about 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and again about 10 p.m. Small walleye suckers, shiners and fatheads are the favorites. Northern pike anglers are using suckers and large shiners, but many are switching to walleye suckers and medium shiners, with most finding success in 8 to 12 feet. For panfish, Kender K-Rips and other lipless crankbaits, as well as scented panfish plastics are good choices. Experiment with finesse and aggressive action to see which wakes up the fish that day.
Anglers All (Carolyn): Lake Superior. Chequamegon Bay continues to fish well, with 14 to 18 inches of ice and very little snow. Some anglers are driving trucks out from the city boat landing and Second Landing; however, most are taking snowmobiles and wheelers. The Washburn side of the Bay has up to 12 inches of ice and most anglers are taking machines. There is a “city” between Houghton Point and Long Island, with good reports of big brown trout, some splake and excellent whitefish action. To the north, some days the ice is fishable from Bodin’s to Pikes. Most anglers are walking, but use machines on some days. Many anglers are going out at Red Cliff and getting out to Basswood Island, both walking and on machines, and report good action for lake trout, brown trout, splake and whitefish. For anglers who love to fish for smelt, there is a ton of them in the Bay right now.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): The trope that anglers are liars is probably about as old as the act of fishing itself. Typically, people associate anglers with lying about their catch, such as adding a couple inches or inflating the number of fish caught. However, will anglers lie to protect a secret fishing spot? A survey sent to 100 anglers, mostly in the Hayward area, but a few to fellow fish biologists around the state, included questions about what I call “fishing espionage.” The first question was direct (with responses anonymous): “Do you ever give false or misleading information to anyone to protect your fishing spots?” Most (72%) say they do not give false information to throw off others, but that leaves 28% who say they do. Some respondents say they do not lie, but are very careful about how much they say. Perhaps that is for good reason, as fishing espionage goes deeper. This was the second question: “When you see someone post or show a fishing photo from a lake you like, do you try to determine their location from the background and other photo details?” Of the respondents, 36% say they try to figure out locations this way “all the time;” 33% say they do it “sometimes;” and 31% say they “rarely/never” attempt it. This probably speaks to the usefulness of those apps that blur the background of fishing photos. (Personally, I think blurred images lose the aesthetics of great fishing photos.) Sharing in the digital age is a new frontier for anglers, and 59% of the anglers taking this survey claimed they learned of new waterbodies or spots to fish based on something another angler posted online.
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.