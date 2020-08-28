September is around the corner, waiting with pumpkins and fields of goldenrod, butternuts and acorns, red sumac and yellow birches, the first frost and the last hot day. And, for sure, some summer regrets.
Summer is slipping away fast without having caught enough fish or taken that long bike ride on a forest trail. I didn’t catch the Perseid meteors, nor spend enough evenings simply watching sunset fade into murky darkness, greeted by flapping bats and the first specks of stars and fireflies.
There’s still time, I suppose, but summer is no longer lazy. It is hazy in the reluctant mornings and rushes through the afternoons to a sunset now an hour and a half earlier than just 2 months ago. Did I rush through summer while nature was its patient self? While robins sat on nests for the prescribed number of days it takes to hatch its young, while whitetail does hid their spotted fawns until they were old enough to follow along, while the Big Dipper slowly tilted and corn steadily matured. Sunset took its time. Did I?
I took time to sit outside twice this week—just sit—once in a forest clearing next to a farm field and other time on the shores of a flowage. The woodland was quiet except for the buzzing of flies and bees bent on red clover. Butterflies of all sizes and colors danced above and among the black-eyed Susans and goldenrod. Along the water I was treated to an osprey, hovering above me as it spied on fish. Then it suddenly shot downward to the water surface in a violent splash. The osprey quickly but awkwardly lifted up, its wings shedding water. It had missed its prey; no fish in its talons.
A mallard hen swam past, one lone duckling in its wake. Why only one? The hen cut the water smoothly while the young duck bounced, feet probably churning hard to keep up. I walked away, knowing I too was trying to keep up. Keep up with summer fading into September.
—Dave Greschner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.