This winter of 2021 has, up until a few weeks ago, been pretty mild. Then February arrived, and although it is only 28 days, it seems like it has lasted, and lasted, and lasted. We got the messy little snowfalls, the bitter, nasty cold, the whole winter crammed into one month.
But now, February is almost gone! March is upon us. The wonderful truth is, we almost have Old Man Winter beaten!
Just stick your head outside. It is around 40 degrees and the snow of recent weeks is taking a beating.
Once the temperatures begin to rise, water gushes down the streets like suddenly formed rivers. The water pools in low places to form impromptu lakes, much to the delight of happy ducks and geese. Yes, these are the days of flocks of ducks cruising through corn fields!
Do we dare to let our minds wander? Can we be so bold as to let that word cross our lips – “Spring?”
Well … no, maybe not yet. It is, after all, only March. But March is a fraud. It boldly struts in, pushing February off the calendar two or three days early every year. It can bluster and blow, and more often than not we get dumped on by more snowstorms. This year the snow shovel is on the deck, within easy reach, because every time I put it away early in March, I end up getting it out again. Not once, not twice, usually multiple times.
March is often the snowiest month of the winter. It offers achy backs and sore knees one soggy shovelful at a time, and if you listen close you might actually hear cranky old Mother Nature cackle at your pain.
But like I said, March isn’t a tough, nasty, kick-butt winter month like it pretends to be. March is usually a month of transition. It is the month when Lady Spring ever so quietly begins to slip in and clear the snow and ice from our rooftops and sidewalks. March is the month when we might dare to wash the mud and salt from our vehicle without fear that everything is going to freeze up.
Yes, a couple weeks ago the temperatures dipped to nearly -40 degrees and stayed with us for several days – but it is a safe bet that those biting cold days are behind us.
March is the month when maybe, just maybe, we can get out the old Weber grill that has been cowering in the darkness of the garage’s back corner since October. We may break out a few packages of brats for the first cookout of the year!
March is the month when the early-morning orb called the sun offers a filtered light against a cobalt sky, when the snow is still pretty deep and the ice underfoot crunches and pops as you walk. March offers the first very early gobbles of wild turkeys out in the pine trees as the big birds start to stir.
Optimistically looking forward, by the end of March, Old Man Winter will be in full retreat. Lakes will be grey and ready to open. We might even be out raking. And that old Weber grill will hopefully be getting a regular workout.
If the snow and mud dries fast enough, we might even be able to get a little workout ourselves, walking the trails and spending some time outdoors in the fresh spring air without bundling ourselves up in heavy jackets and boots.
This is March, the fraud, the tough guy that usually isn’t so tough. The chickadees no longer have to shiver as they gather seeds. The furnace kicks on a little less often. The excitement of seeing that first green plant push through the soil may be realized sooner than later.
March … that fraud of a winter month that offers us all a little hope that spring is coming again soon.
