Oredockers fall just short in home finale

The Ashland High School boys basketball team had plenty of reason to celebrate even with a loss Thursday as the Superior Spartans rallied to defeat the Oredockers 72-70 in a highly entertaining Lake Superior Conference and regular season finale at the Sundberg Gym.
"So proud of them," Ashland head coach Lisa Karau said. "This was definitely the best game of the season, whether we won or lost. We were consistent all game, and we haven't been consistent when it comes to giving teams a little bit of a lead. Tonight, we decided to come back and get stops on defense and hold them off. That was huge. Their energy, work ethic, everything they did tonight was just phenomenal."
Ashland (1-5 LSC, 7-15 overall) went into halftime leading 40-35, and the teams traded blows throughout the second half to set up a thrilling final few minutes.
With Superior leading 72-67 in the final minute, Kevon Powell knocked down a crucial 3-pointer to pull Ashland within two with 9.0 seconds remaining. The Oredockers then clamped down on defense and forced a Spartan turnover on the ensuing inbound play, giving the ball back to the hosts for the final shot.
Ashland had trouble finding an open look on the final possession, however, and Cory Carlson's game-winning 3-pointer attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
"We couldn't have asked
for a better end," Karau said. "We had it all lined up to go our way. They just played hard. They played with heart and played as a team, so that was good to see come out for the last game."
Joey Barker led the way with 24 points for Superior. Draden Jensen also hit double figures with 10 points for the Spartans (6-0, 11-10), who finished the season undefeated in conference games.
Kevon Powell had a team-high 22 points for Ashland. Alec Lindenberg had four 3s and followed up with 18 points, and Kyle Sapper finished with 11. Jackson Bonneville added eight points, and Carlson chipped in seven.
Ashland will spend the final week of the regular season on the practice floor preparing for the WIAA regionals, which begin on March 3.
"I have a feeling we'll play a team we have played before, but we'll be prepared for whatever we've got," Karau said.
