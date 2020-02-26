Total may not equal 100% due to rounding

Does your family unit (other than pets) eat dinner together each evening?

73% Yes, most nights.

2% About half the time.

7% Sometimes.

7% Occasionally.

7% Almost never.

4% It's just me in my family unit.

