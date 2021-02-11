On the streets at 20-below

Addiction to heroin and methamphetamine left Ashland’s Nathan Thomas bankrupt in every sense of the word.
“I lost everything because of my addiction,” he said. “It really destroyed my life, man. It took everything from me. It took my job, it took my home, and it took my family, everything.”
As his addiction progressed, Thomas wound up sleeping in his car. Even sleeping at the home of friends was problematic as he sought to stay clean, because so many of his friends were also using illegal drugs.
“Given the choice between drugs and a warm place to stay for the night, I’d choose drugs every time,” he said.
Jeanna Olbekson, who operates the informal volunteer homeless advocacy effort Ashland Homeless Help, doesn’t believe homelessness should be a death sentence. But with temperatures in the Bay Area hitting 20-below zero and windchill factors of 35-below this week, it very well could be.
Olbekson and fellow Homeless Help volunteer Parker Sterling are working to persuade local officials to develop a plan for helping people who find themselves with no place to stay on a subzero winter night.
“When you don’t want to be outside for 10 minutes, imagine having to live out in this,” she said.
No solutions
Bayfield and Ashland counties have different approaches to addressing homelessness.
Bayfield County Administrator Mark Abeles-Allison said his county took steps last week, just before the arrival of bitterly cold weather, to prepare the courthouse annex space to serve as an emergency warming shelter. It sent out a notification asking people who did not have shelter or who had furnace trouble to contact the county’s emergency phone number.
“The idea was that in the event that the public needed assistance, that we would find then the closest and best-suited site,” he said. As of Monday, no one had sought such help.
In Ashland County, those found homeless in the winter — often by police — are given vouchers for hotel rooms, provided by the Northwest Wisconsin Community Service Agency.
NWCSA Chief Executive Officer Millie Rounsville said that the agency’s Ashland office issued $8,300 of motel vouchers in January.
“It has picked up dramatically,” she said.
Rounsville said the agency also has a specialist who will work with any homeless person to find more permanent housing.
“We tell everyone about it when we issue them a hotel voucher, and we want to make sure that people don’t miss out. It is the central point of entry for homeless households to have access to housing programs outside of emergency shelter,” she said.
Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder said he spoke before the cold wave hit with local churches to see if any could serve as a warming center.
For now, dispatchers are referring people with emergencies like broken furnaces to the county’s economic support personnel. During regular business hours dispatchers and the BRICK Ministries can issue motel vouchers for people who are eligible.
Schroeder said he has also contacted The BRICK to see if it could serve as a central clearinghouse for emergency housing.
“We are working on it but we don’t have any definitive plans that say, ‘you should go here,’” he said.
Seeking help
Until the county develops such a plan, the homeless in Ashland County have to find help where they can.
“These are not long-term solutions but for emergency situations. But there are things we are working on,” Schroeder said. “We are trying to figure out what we can do, but the county doesn’t have the resources, the equipment, supplies or the staff to open up the courthouse and say ‘come and live at the courthouse.’ I don’t think any county is going to do that. We don’t have the money to open up the courthouse as a homeless shelter.”
Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis said she gets phone calls every year when the weather turns cold, warnings that people were going to die if something weren’t done.
“I get it. I care about this desperately,” she said.
Based on her conversations with police, who she believes are most attuned to the day-to-day, on-the-street issues of homelessness, she thinks few people are in real danger.
“What happens on these cold, cold days like we’ve had is that people couch surf, particularly at this time of year,” she said. “Very seldom do (police) see someone walking around that doesn’t have shelter. If they do, they have emergency vouchers and they will call around and help find a place for them.”
Lewis said developing a warming shelter would be much more complicated than simply opening the door on a heated building and letting people in. It would need staff to be on hand to oversee residents that may have issues with mental health, addiction and criminality.
“There is no one-size-fits-all,” she said. “You have to have someone in charge who is going to be willing 24 hours a day to supervise.”
Despite this, Lewis said the city is working with a specialist in Duluth to set up a better system of homeless assistance. For now, the city will keep connecting people with the hotel vouchers
“Is there anybody out on the street walking around? If that is true, I am not aware of it, and the police aren’t aware of it,” Lewis said. “I am not trying to pass the buck, I’m just trying to say that it is a difficult issue. The city is trying to step up and do an organized response, for the longer term.”
Still, Olbekson and Sterling remain convinced that a warming shelter is needed in Ashland. They said they have dealt recently with 35 people struggling to find a place to live
Olberkson said she helped a man released from jail earlier this year who was hanging out at a convenience store with nowhere to go.
“He had no ride, no money and it’s January in Ashland. I just happened to be there. He was a veteran and homeless, couldn’t get a voucher because the office was closed.”
Sterling arranged for him to go to a motel, paying for it with some Christmas money she was given, she said.
She doesn’t believe that sort of intervention is a coherent plan for addressing the underlying problem of homelessness — and she fears people like Thomas will end up paying the price.
“They give us a week (hotel voucher) at a time,” he said. “As of this Sunday, I could be out on the street.”
