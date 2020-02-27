Rice Lake Senior Center
Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. $4 for ages 60+ $9 for ages under 60
• Monday, March 2: Homestyle spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian Parmesan bread, grapes.
• Tuesday, March 3: Baked honey ham, mashed sweet potatoes, French green beans, tomato basil bread, carrot cake.
• Wednesday, March 4: Pork chow mein and oriental vegetables over brown rice, bread stick, mango pineapple crisp.
• Thursday, March 5: Honey mustard chicken, butter beans, peas and pearl onions, fourgrain bread, chilled pears.
• Friday, March 6: Lemon baked cod, wild rice, steamed carrots, peppercorn dill bread, sugar cookie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.