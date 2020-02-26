ON THE EASEL: LAURIE HAYCRAFT

"The Greeter" by Laurie Haycraft of the Town of Edgewater, is a mural painted on the outside concrete wall of Haycraft's rental cabin. She started the 9-by-12-foot wide mural in 2016 and, technically, she feels it is not yet complete.
Two or three shades of greens and blues dominate the background, sprinkled with outlines of cartoonish forms of deer, coyotes or wolves and trees and shrubs. The dominant image is a standing bear whose eyes are set in a focused gaze, with one paw facing the viewer in a wave and the other gripping a bouquet of forest trillium.
Around the bear's head appears to be a halo, signifying a sense of sacredness.
"The halo means he is the patron saint of the place," Haycraft said.
The cabin where the mural is located was built into the ground for energy conservation, with the front all windows and the back large cement and curved walls.
When Haycraft and her husband bought the cabin, there was a gap in the cement like the previous owners had been considering placing a root cellar there, but once they purchased it the couple filled the space leaving a large, continuous, light-gray surface.
"It was this ugly gray wall and I thought it would be fun to do some kind of mural on it," she said.
Bear images are a theme of the cabin as well as one of the wildlife that roams the 40-acre spread.
Haycraft used that posture of the archetype Asian cat with one paw facing the viewer as inspiration for the bear. Later, she learned that bears have been know to actually perform such gesture in the wild.
Haycraft said she wanted the mural to express the beauty of nature and the generosity of the place they've come to love.
"You feel like you can't really keep that to yourself and you need to share with people, so when we started renting our cabin on AirBNB we wanted that to be the focus that this was a place where people can come and rest and relax," she said.
Haycraft had to clean and scrape down the cement, replace loose concrete and then put a sealer coat to keep moisture out. She added a primer coat and designed the mural freehand, using paint from a friend who is travels the world creating murals.
"He gave me some really good exterior Ben jamin Moore paint," she said.
When creating art, she prefers not doing too much pre-sketching or outlining.
"I like to wing it and see where it goes," she said. "It's just paint. You can just paint over it if it is not working."
She describes the style of the mural as "graphic" or "somewhat whimsical," sort of the images one might see in a kid's illustrated book.
She's been commissioned to create a greeting card in this style, and at the recent Lime Green art show at the Art Beat, she featured a pink cat in a similar style.
Haycraft grew up in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and has been creating art most of her life, studying on her own and in college and through the Women's Art Institute and Women's Art Registry of Minnesota.
She typically creates mixed media pieces.
"I like to use all kinds of material, and I like to incorporate other things into the art," she said.
She's done considerable work in what she calls "non-objective," geometrical distorted forms frozen in movement.
She moved from working with grids, to adding circles to the grids to what she calls "deconstructing" the grid.
"They feel to me like an inner dialogue," she said, "like I'm looking into the interior."
One of her mixed media pieces that featured long, dynamic, elliptical elements was recently featured in the background while the director of ArtForce in Minneapolis, a business that rents out art to businesses and institutions, was doing a television interview.
One of her pieces that was cre ated during her transition from grids to circles won a Minnesota State Fair award in 2004 for drawing.
Haycraft's work can be seen on her Facebook site: Laurie Haycraft Art. Work.
She can be contacted via email at ldhaycraft@email.com.
Any artist with a local connection who has a visual work to offer is eligible to be featured in "On the Easel." Contact Frank Zufall at (715) 520-3890 or via email at fzufall@sawyercountyrecord.net. There is no charge for participating. The work of an individual artist can be featured in "On the Easel" once a year.
