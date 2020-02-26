Monday, Feb. 17
0045: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward Township.
0538: Suspicious person, Post Office, Hayward.
0859: EMS call, Ladysmith.
0931: Fraud, Hwy. 63.
0951: Neighbor dispute, Spider Lake Township.
0958: Fraud, Spider Lake Township.
1010: EMS call, Railroad St., Hayward.
1157: EMS call, Riverside Rd., Hayward Township.
1225: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd.
1253: EMS call, Highland Rd., Radisson Township.
1407: Keep the peace, Haskins Rd., LCO.
1441: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., Hayward.
1445: Wanted person, Probation office.
1513: Harassment, Sheriff's office.
1519: Property damage accident, Essentia Health, Hayward.
1636: Drug complaint, Agency Rd., LCO.
1712: Suspicious person, Neezh St., LCO.
1836: Welfare check, East Shore Dr., Edgewater Township.
1848: Disturbance, Sheriff's office.
1905: Unwanted subject, Neezh St., LCO.
1926: Suspicious person, Hwy. 77-27, Lenroot Township.
1959: Assist citizen, Birkie Trail, south of Hwy. OO.
2114: Accident injury, Hwy. 63.
2139: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27-70, Sand Lake Township.
2142: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27.
2213: Welfare check, Hwy. 63, Hill Construction, Hayward.
2228: Juvenile alcohol issue, River Dr., Radisson Township.
2236: Suspicious vehicle, Hayward Hospital.
2253: Welfare check, Kwik Stop, Hayward.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
0045: Assist citizen, Akikaandag Ln., LCO.
0133: VID, Hwy. B & Venison Creek, Hunter Township.
0323: Injury accident, Hwy. W & McDermott Rd.
0634: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Park, Hayward Township.
1031: Fraud, Hwy. CC, Hunter Township.
1105: DNR complaint, Hwys. W & M, Winter Township.
1232: Disturbance, Woodland Ave., Bass Lake Township.
1429: Welfare check, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1459: Theft, Park Rd. & Railroad Ln., Sand Lake Township.
1511: Welfare check, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1527: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1550: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.
1619: Disturbance, McDonald's, Hayward.
1727: Disturbance, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1732: Neighbor dispute, Lillypad Ln., LCO.
1739: EMS call, Nyman Ave., Hayward.
1834: Road hazard, Hwy. 63 South, near LP.
1924: Repossession, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
2014: Juvenile runaway, Pokegama Rd., Hunter Township.
2041: Welfare check, Hollow Ln., Hayward.
2318: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
0035: Welfare check, Gurno Lake Rd., LCO.
0353: Welfare check, Main St. Hayward.
0501: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., LCO.
0836: Probation violation, Pine Hollow Tr., Spider Lake Township.
0906: unwanted subject, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
0950: Unwanted subject, Town View Rd., Hayward.
1005: EMS call, S. Reserve Ln., LCO.
1024: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.
1032: Keep the peace, Winter.
1155: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77 & Wheeler Rd., Hayward Township.
1208: Property damage accident, Salvation Army, Hayward.
1217: Keep the peace, Poppletown Rd., LCO.
1349: EMS call, Lein Ct., Hayward.
1356: Wanted person, Birch St., Bass Lake Township.
1505: Drug complaint, Water Tower Ln., LCO.
1608: Threat, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.
1750: Fraud, Enzian Shore Dr., Hayward.
1941: EMS call, Bayzhig St., LCO.
1951: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.
2117: Keep the peace, Schoolhouse, LCO.
2218: Domestic disturbance, 4th St., Hayward.
2224: Fire call, Paddock Rd., Spider Lake Township.
2252: Domestic disturbance, Ewert Rd., Weirgor Township.
2323: EMS call, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.
2340: Disturbance, Neezh St., Hayward.
Thursday, Feb. 20
0648: EMS call, Hayward Hospital
0900: Jail complaint, Hayward.
0744: Welfare check, Larsen Rd., Lenroot Township.
0909: Extra patrol request, Vista Village.
1119: EMS call, Wolf Island Rd., Round Lake Township.
1158: Trespass complaint, Pasha St., Couderay.
1204: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1259: Property damage accident, Co-op Hardware, Hayward.
1301: EMS call, Hwy. B, Round Lake Township.
1401: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Boys Camp Rd., Hayward Township.
1451: Unwanted subject, Norway Shore Ln., Sand Lake Township.
1454: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.
1712: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.
1731: Erratic driver, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. M., Washburn County.
2055: Carbon monoxide report, 1st St. N., Sand Lake Township.
2337: Vehicle theft, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
Friday, Feb. 21
0721: Jail complaint, Hayward.
0834: Trespass complaint, Walmart.
0852: Theft, Walmart.
0911: Welfare check, Blue Sky Rd, Radisson.
1104: EMS call, Birkie Trail.
1127: Drug complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1141: Suspicious person, main St., Hayward.
1145: Assist another agency, Hwy. 27 & Ranger Station Rd., Hayward.
1151: EMS call, Hwy. OO, Birkie Trail.
1152: EMS call, Mosquito Brook Rd, Birkie Trail.
1214: EMS call, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.
1226: EMS call, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.
1233: Property damage accident 4th St. & Wisconsin Ave, Hayward.
1300: Suspicious person, N. 1st St.
1328: EMS call, Peterson Rd., Hayward.
1329: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Rod & Gun Club.
1353: Burglary, Brubaker Ln., Sand Lake Township.
1400: Road hazard, Hwy. 63 at LP.
1405: Assist citizen, the Landing.
1458: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1510: EMS call, Hatchery Rd., Hayward Township.
1519: Suspicious vehicle, Water Tower Ln., LCO.
1523: Assist citizen, Duff y Rd. & Hwy. 77.
1648: Assist citizen, 2nd St., Hayward.
1708: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Towne View Rd., Hayward.
1736: Assist citizen, 4th & Kansas Sts., Hayward.
1738: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.
1803: Assist another agency, Sheriff's office.
1824: Threat, Minnie Ave., Hayward.
1840: Assist citizen, Birkie Trail.
1945: Probation violation, Hwy. B, Hayward.
2006: Missing adult, Main St., Hayward.
2042: Jail complaint, 5th St., Hayward.
2200: Assist another agency, 4th St., Hayward.
Saturday, Feb. 22
0049: Death investigation, Jos R Chafer Rd., Couderay
0109: Carbon monoxide report, Cook Rd., Lenroot Township.
0610: EMS call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
0737: Property damage accident, 4th St., Hayward.
0802: Welfare check, Waawiyetoo Dr., LCO.
0931: EMS call, Lake Ave., Bass Lake Township.
1049: EMS call, Indian Trail Rd., LCO.
1141: Assist another agency, Northern Pine Inn., Hayward.
1146: EMS call, Birkie Trail.
1145: EMS call, 5th St. & Main, Hayward.
1149: Property damage accident, Cenex. Hayward.
1219: EMS call, Birkie Trail.
1212: Property damage accident, Robin Ln., Sand lake Township.
1332: Injury accident, River Rd., Deer Run Resort.
1357: EMS call, Duff y Law Office.
1402: Civil matter, Hwy. W.
1417: EMS call, 4th & Wisconsin Sts., Hayward.
1441: Keep the peace, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
1457: Child abuse-neglect, Sawyer County.
1459: Threat, Bay Ave., Hayward.
1526: Criminal damage to property, Black Bear Ln., Hayward.
1541: EMS call, county jail.
1612: Vehicle theft, 2nd St., Hayward.
1712: unwanted subject, Circle B. Rd. Winter Township.
1747: Intoxicated person, Marathon Gas, Hayward.
1806: Assist citizen, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1829: Intoxicated driver, LCO C-Store.
1849: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27-70, Radisson Township.
2017: EMS call, Hwy. .27-70, Radisson Township.
2030: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27-77 at Beal Ave., Hayward.
2146: Welfare check, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.
2146: Unwanted subject, no further information.
2215: Welfare check, Heath Rd., Draper Township.
2222: EMS call, Hwy. 77.
2228: Disturbance, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
2239: Disturbance, Main St., Hayward.
2332: Suicidal person, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
2343: Burglary, Signor St., LCO.
2359: Theft, Indian Ln., LCO.
Sunday, Feb. 23
0143: EMS call, Hwy. W, Winter Township.
0146: Disturbance, Poppletown Rd., LCO.
0205: EMS call, Hayward Hospital.
0434: Battery complaint, Sevenwinds Casino Lodge, LCO.
05610: EMS call, Ol' Hays Rd., Edgewater Township.
0703: Assist another agency, Hwy. 70.
0725: Civil matter, Hwy. B, Hayward.
0749: Welfare check, Signor St., LCO.
0852: EMS call, Chapel Rd., Edgewater Township.
0916: Keep the peace, Pasha St.
0934: Unwanted subject, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1037: Welfare check, Hwy. E, Sand Lake Township.
1135: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27-77.
1222: Road hazard, Wheeler Rd., Hayward Township.
1349: Unwanted subject, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1447: Erratic driver, Hwy. K.
1456: Welfare check, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1540: Harassment, Henks Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1642: Vehicle in ditch, Hwys. B & E, Hayward Township.
1747: Gunshot complaint, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1807: Keep the peace, Beal Ave., Hayward.
1843: Intoxicated driver, Coop's Pizza, Hayward.
1844: EMS call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1931: Property damage accident, 5th St., Hayward.
1932: EMS call, county jail.
1956: Jail complaint, Hayward.
2029: Juvenile issue, Woodland Ave., Bass Lake Township.
2128: Threat, Carlson Ln., Hayward.
2155: Assist another agency, Stone Lake Rd. & Gundry Ln.
2225: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
