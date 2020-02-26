Monday, Feb. 17

0045: EMS call, County Hill Rd., Hayward Township.

0538: Suspicious person, Post Office, Hayward.

0859: EMS call, Ladysmith.

0931: Fraud, Hwy. 63.

0951: Neighbor dispute, Spider Lake Township.

0958: Fraud, Spider Lake Township.

1010: EMS call, Railroad St., Hayward.

1157: EMS call, Riverside Rd., Hayward Township.

1225: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd.

1253: EMS call, Highland Rd., Radisson Township.

1407: Keep the peace, Haskins Rd., LCO.

1441: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., Hayward.

1445: Wanted person, Probation office.

1513: Harassment, Sheriff's office.

1519: Property damage accident, Essentia Health, Hayward.

1636: Drug complaint, Agency Rd., LCO.

1712: Suspicious person, Neezh St., LCO.

1836: Welfare check, East Shore Dr., Edgewater Township.

1848: Disturbance, Sheriff's office.

1905: Unwanted subject, Neezh St., LCO.

1926: Suspicious person, Hwy. 77-27, Lenroot Township.

1959: Assist citizen, Birkie Trail, south of Hwy. OO.

2114: Accident injury, Hwy. 63.

2139: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27-70, Sand Lake Township.

2142: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27.

2213: Welfare check, Hwy. 63, Hill Construction, Hayward.

2228: Juvenile alcohol issue, River Dr., Radisson Township.

2236: Suspicious vehicle, Hayward Hospital.

2253: Welfare check, Kwik Stop, Hayward.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

0045: Assist citizen, Akikaandag Ln., LCO.

0133: VID, Hwy. B & Venison Creek, Hunter Township.

0323: Injury accident, Hwy. W & McDermott Rd.

0634: Suspicious vehicle, Hatchery Park, Hayward Township.

1031: Fraud, Hwy. CC, Hunter Township.

1105: DNR complaint, Hwys. W & M, Winter Township.

1232: Disturbance, Woodland Ave., Bass Lake Township.

1429: Welfare check, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1459: Theft, Park Rd. & Railroad Ln., Sand Lake Township.

1511: Welfare check, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1527: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1550: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.

1619: Disturbance, McDonald's, Hayward.

1727: Disturbance, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1732: Neighbor dispute, Lillypad Ln., LCO.

1739: EMS call, Nyman Ave., Hayward.

1834: Road hazard, Hwy. 63 South, near LP.

1924: Repossession, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

2014: Juvenile runaway, Pokegama Rd., Hunter Township.

2041: Welfare check, Hollow Ln., Hayward.

2318: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

0035: Welfare check, Gurno Lake Rd., LCO.

0353: Welfare check, Main St. Hayward.

0501: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., LCO.

0836: Probation violation, Pine Hollow Tr., Spider Lake Township.

0906: unwanted subject, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

0950: Unwanted subject, Town View Rd., Hayward.

1005: EMS call, S. Reserve Ln., LCO.

1024: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.

1032: Keep the peace, Winter.

1155: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77 & Wheeler Rd., Hayward Township.

1208: Property damage accident, Salvation Army, Hayward.

1217: Keep the peace, Poppletown Rd., LCO.

1349: EMS call, Lein Ct., Hayward.

1356: Wanted person, Birch St., Bass Lake Township.

1505: Drug complaint, Water Tower Ln., LCO.

1608: Threat, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.

1750: Fraud, Enzian Shore Dr., Hayward.

1941: EMS call, Bayzhig St., LCO.

1951: Unwanted subject, Towne View Rd., Hayward.

2117: Keep the peace, Schoolhouse, LCO.

2218: Domestic disturbance, 4th St., Hayward.

2224: Fire call, Paddock Rd., Spider Lake Township.

2252: Domestic disturbance, Ewert Rd., Weirgor Township.

2323: EMS call, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.

2340: Disturbance, Neezh St., Hayward.

Thursday, Feb. 20

0648: EMS call, Hayward Hospital

0900: Jail complaint, Hayward.

0744: Welfare check, Larsen Rd., Lenroot Township.

0909: Extra patrol request, Vista Village.

1119: EMS call, Wolf Island Rd., Round Lake Township.

1158: Trespass complaint, Pasha St., Couderay.

1204: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1259: Property damage accident, Co-op Hardware, Hayward.

1301: EMS call, Hwy. B, Round Lake Township.

1401: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Boys Camp Rd., Hayward Township.

1451: Unwanted subject, Norway Shore Ln., Sand Lake Township.

1454: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.

1712: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 40, Weirgor Township.

1731: Erratic driver, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. M., Washburn County.

2055: Carbon monoxide report, 1st St. N., Sand Lake Township.

2337: Vehicle theft, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

Friday, Feb. 21

0721: Jail complaint, Hayward.

0834: Trespass complaint, Walmart.

0852: Theft, Walmart.

0911: Welfare check, Blue Sky Rd, Radisson.

1104: EMS call, Birkie Trail.

1127: Drug complaint, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1141: Suspicious person, main St., Hayward.

1145: Assist another agency, Hwy. 27 & Ranger Station Rd., Hayward.

1151: EMS call, Hwy. OO, Birkie Trail.

1152: EMS call, Mosquito Brook Rd, Birkie Trail.

1214: EMS call, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.

1226: EMS call, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.

1233: Property damage accident 4th St. & Wisconsin Ave, Hayward.

1300: Suspicious person, N. 1st St.

1328: EMS call, Peterson Rd., Hayward.

1329: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Rod & Gun Club.

1353: Burglary, Brubaker Ln., Sand Lake Township.

1400: Road hazard, Hwy. 63 at LP.

1405: Assist citizen, the Landing.

1458: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1510: EMS call, Hatchery Rd., Hayward Township.

1519: Suspicious vehicle, Water Tower Ln., LCO.

1523: Assist citizen, Duff y Rd. & Hwy. 77.

1648: Assist citizen, 2nd St., Hayward.

1708: Assist another agency, Hwy. B & Towne View Rd., Hayward.

1736: Assist citizen, 4th & Kansas Sts., Hayward.

1738: Gas drive-off, Cenex, Hayward.

1803: Assist another agency, Sheriff's office.

1824: Threat, Minnie Ave., Hayward.

1840: Assist citizen, Birkie Trail.

1945: Probation violation, Hwy. B, Hayward.

2006: Missing adult, Main St., Hayward.

2042: Jail complaint, 5th St., Hayward.

2200: Assist another agency, 4th St., Hayward.

Saturday, Feb. 22

0049: Death investigation, Jos R Chafer Rd., Couderay

0109: Carbon monoxide report, Cook Rd., Lenroot Township.

0610: EMS call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

0737: Property damage accident, 4th St., Hayward.

0802: Welfare check, Waawiyetoo Dr., LCO.

0931: EMS call, Lake Ave., Bass Lake Township.

1049: EMS call, Indian Trail Rd., LCO.

1141: Assist another agency, Northern Pine Inn., Hayward.

1146: EMS call, Birkie Trail.

1145: EMS call, 5th St. & Main, Hayward.

1149: Property damage accident, Cenex. Hayward.

1219: EMS call, Birkie Trail.

1212: Property damage accident, Robin Ln., Sand lake Township.

1332: Injury accident, River Rd., Deer Run Resort.

1357: EMS call, Duff y Law Office.

1402: Civil matter, Hwy. W.

1417: EMS call, 4th & Wisconsin Sts., Hayward.

1441: Keep the peace, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

1457: Child abuse-neglect, Sawyer County.

1459: Threat, Bay Ave., Hayward.

1526: Criminal damage to property, Black Bear Ln., Hayward.

1541: EMS call, county jail.

1612: Vehicle theft, 2nd St., Hayward.

1712: unwanted subject, Circle B. Rd. Winter Township.

1747: Intoxicated person, Marathon Gas, Hayward.

1806: Assist citizen, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1829: Intoxicated driver, LCO C-Store.

1849: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27-70, Radisson Township.

2017: EMS call, Hwy. .27-70, Radisson Township.

2030: Assist citizen, Hwy. 27-77 at Beal Ave., Hayward.

2146: Welfare check, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.

2146: Unwanted subject, no further information.

2215: Welfare check, Heath Rd., Draper Township.

2222: EMS call, Hwy. 77.

2228: Disturbance, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

2239: Disturbance, Main St., Hayward.

2332: Suicidal person, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

2343: Burglary, Signor St., LCO.

2359: Theft, Indian Ln., LCO.

Sunday, Feb. 23

0143: EMS call, Hwy. W, Winter Township.

0146: Disturbance, Poppletown Rd., LCO.

0205: EMS call, Hayward Hospital.

0434: Battery complaint, Sevenwinds Casino Lodge, LCO.

05610: EMS call, Ol' Hays Rd., Edgewater Township.

0703: Assist another agency, Hwy. 70.

0725: Civil matter, Hwy. B, Hayward.

0749: Welfare check, Signor St., LCO.

0852: EMS call, Chapel Rd., Edgewater Township.

0916: Keep the peace, Pasha St.

0934: Unwanted subject, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1037: Welfare check, Hwy. E, Sand Lake Township.

1135: Property damage accident, Hwy. 27-77.

1222: Road hazard, Wheeler Rd., Hayward Township.

1349: Unwanted subject, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1447: Erratic driver, Hwy. K.

1456: Welfare check, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1540: Harassment, Henks Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1642: Vehicle in ditch, Hwys. B & E, Hayward Township.

1747: Gunshot complaint, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1807: Keep the peace, Beal Ave., Hayward.

1843: Intoxicated driver, Coop's Pizza, Hayward.

1844: EMS call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1931: Property damage accident, 5th St., Hayward.

1932: EMS call, county jail.

1956: Jail complaint, Hayward.

2029: Juvenile issue, Woodland Ave., Bass Lake Township.

2128: Threat, Carlson Ln., Hayward.

2155: Assist another agency, Stone Lake Rd. & Gundry Ln.

2225: EMS call, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments