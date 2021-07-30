While Kenny Bednarek has shown Rice Lake what he’s capable of, he’ll now get to show the world.
Bednarek will be in action on sports’ biggest stage as he races in the Olympics beginning next week as track and field competition gets underway in Tokyo.
The 2018 Rice Lake High School graduate made Team USA after taking second in the 200-meter dash at last month’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore. He is also listed among the entries for the 100, as he is an alternate for the U.S. after he took fourth at the trials, one place off locking up a spot in the event.
Bednarek’s abilities are no secret to those in Rice Lake as he was a star for the Warriors as soon as he stepped on the track, as he reached the state podium three times as a freshman. While competing for the Warriors, Bednarek set Wisconsin Division 2 state records in the 100, 200 and 400, and in total he won seven state championships. He has the school records in the three sprints, while also being part of program records in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Bednarek was key to the Rice Lake boys collecting a state runner-up finish as a team in 2017 before capturing the lone track and field team state championship in 2018.
After high school Bednarek enrolled at Indian Hills Community College. For the college program Bednarek set school records in the 200 and 400 for the indoor season and the 100, 200 and 400 for the outdoor season. He won national titles at the NJCAA outdoor championships in the 200 and 400 and in the 200 preliminaries he ran a wind assisted 19.49 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the event all-time.
Bednarek turned pro following his sensation freshman year and he raced in the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. He was prepared to earn his way into the Olympics to be held in 2020, but the pandemic postponed the Olympic games for a year. Over the last two years Bednarek has continued to make strides as he set personal bests in both the 100 and 200 at the Olympic team trials. He broke the 20-second barrier once in 2020 and was looking for his first sub-10 seconds 100 when 2021 began.
In nine 200 races this year, Bednarek broke the 20-seconds barrier seven times, including his 19.78 in the Olympic trials final on June 27, which earned him his spot on Team USA.
“It’s a dream come true,” Bednarek said on NBC broadcast that night. “When I was younger, I always thought about being an Olympian, wanted to be an Olympian. Now I’m here. I’ve fulfilled my dream, but I’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Bednarek was searching for his first sub-10 seconds 100 heading to the trials and he ran a 9.96 in the prelims before a personal best 9.89 in the finals.
Bednarek enters next week’s 200 races with second fastest time in the world in the event this year. Noah Lyles, the 2019 IAAF world champion, and the lone competitor to edge Bednarek at the U.S. trials, is considered the runner to beat according to Jon Mulkeen’s World Athletics preview of the 200. Lyles also edged Bednarek by 0.04 seconds during the USA Track and Field Golden Games May 9.
To grab gold or collect a medal Bednarek will also have to fend off challengers in 17-year-old American Erriyon Knighton, who took third at the U.S. trials, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, a 2016 Olympics silver medalist and 2021 NCAA champion Joe Fahnbelleh of Liberia.
Bednarek’s first action at the Olympics comes the night of Aug. 2. as the heats are set to begin at 9:05 p.m. central time, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 3 in Tokyo. It will be broadcasted live on CNBC. That night in Tokyo will be the semifinals, which is 6:50 a.m. locally on Aug. 3, which can be watched live
The 200 finals will be raced at 9:55 p.m. in Tokyo on Aug. 4, which is 7:55 a.m. central time that morning. The semifinals and finals can be streamed live at nbcolympics.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.