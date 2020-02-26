OH SAY, CAN YOU SEE ...

 bill thornley The large crowd that gathered to watch the Heart O' North boys' basketball game between Spooner and Hayward on Thursday, Feb. 20, was delighted by the beautiful rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" sung before the game by the Spooner Elementary School Children's Choir.

