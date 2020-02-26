Hello, music lovers. We made it through the Birkie and things are still happening. Look around and find some music.

Thursday, Feb. 27

• Open Mic, Hubs Riverbend, 6:30 p.m., 939-1250

Friday, Feb. 28

• Badge, Lakewoods Resort, 8:30 p.m., 794-2961

• Kevin Kraft, Comedy, The Still Bar and Grill, 7:30 p.m., 635-6527

• 4cast, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227

• The Boulder Lodge house Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Saturday, Feb. 29

• Rock Blue, Ammos Evergreen, 5 p.m., 794-2245

• Badge, Lakewoods Resort, 8:30 p.m., 794-2961

• The Bear Creek Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

• Steve Szydel, The Still Bar and Grill, 7 p.m., 635-6527

• Rattle Can Red, Ted's Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

• Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

• Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

• Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660

Sunday, March 1

• Community Dinner and Jam Session, Farmstead Creamery and Cafe, 5 p.m., 462-3453

Tuesday, March 3

• Acoustic Jam, Northwoods Vape Escape, 6 p.m.

That's all I know about this week. Tune in next week, same bat time, same bat station and we will see what's happening for St. Paddy's day. Catch 'ya on the flip side.

