Animals play a huge role in our lives. More and more scientists are convinced in the incredible healing power received from them. Communicating with animals can help reduce stress, depression and low blood pressure. This article ties in with the human-animal bond that OCSA is focusing on these days.
Cats
No one can doubt that your cat's purr has healing properties. I'm sure many of you who have a kitty notice how it can determine your sore spots. Unlike dogs, which are energy donors, cats can take the negative energy from us and fill up the energy gaps of our bio-field. Also, they emit certain vibrations (sound and vibration waves, thermal radiation and and electric current of a weak wave) that have a positive impact on health.
A cat's purring is in the range of 27–44 Hz and that can positively affect our health.
The temperature of a cat's body is between 101-103 degrees, which is slightly higher than a human body temperature and is optimal for warming up procedures.
Weak electric waves that a cat generates are able to soothe and normalize the nervous system, reduce high blood pressure and attenuate the pain syndrome.
There are several types of interaction with the fluffy animals which can bring beneficial effects to human health. The key point is to establish a trusting relationship. Cats are freedom-loving animals, so you can't just force them to do some thing. Look at the animal. Just by observing the behavior and vital activity of cats, you can relax and receive many positive emotions. Pet the cat; tactile sensitivity is of great importance. Listen to the purring; it increases the protective properties of the human body. In some clinics, psychological and neurological abnormalities are treated using recordings of a feline purr.
Apply reflexology massage (AKA as feline "kneading" to a sore muscle). It could positively affect the nervous system and relieves stress.
Also, 'therapy cats' can aid in the case of headaches, dental pain, bruises and fractures, colds, diseases of the musculoskeletal system and even cancer.
Cats with long hair are good for the nervous system. They remove irritability, depression and insomnia, having a psychotherapeutic influence.
Short-haired and bald cats do well with digestive tract diseases, gynecological issues and diseases of the genitourinary system.
Non-pedigreed cats are usually versatile therapy cats.
Dolphins
Dolphins produce ultrasonic waves that affect the organs and the cells of the body. At the cellular level, it provides ultrasound massage so that useful active substances penetrate into the cells more effectively. As a result, ultrasound improves the intracellular metabolism and fluid circulation and operates as an analgesic, relieving the pain.
The essence of dolphin therapy is:
At a distance of up to half a meter, a dolphin emits pulses of a frequency of 500 Hz with a period of 2.5 seconds. If a person is lying on his back, the dolphin swims next to him, directing echolocation beam to the skull. In other cases, the beam is aimed at the patient's spine. Contact with a dolphin can create positive emotions and activate the internal strength within a person's body.
Horses
Equine-assisted therapy has long been recognized in many countries of the world. Therapeutic riding is designed for children and adults in need of physical, psychosocial and personal rehabilitation and adaptation.
The movement of the horse's hips causes alternative rotational movements. A big horse carries the rider at a rhythm of 110 vibrational impulses per minute. These movements are transferred to the rider's hip joint and lumbar spine, simulating and stimulating the movement that a healthy person does when walking. The effect can't be achieved by any other movement therapies.
Communicating with the horse and riding allows you to relieve stress, activate the muscles of the body and support the rider.
Equine-assisted therapy can give the following results:
Increased mobility and improved motor coordination and balance, improved speech and fine motor skills, better muscle tone and increased self-confidence. It can also reduce excitability, fear, aggression and isolation.
Hippotherapy contributes to the development of memory, attention and thinking. However, the most important element of hippotherapy is a strong motivation and the desire to engage and communicate with the horse.
