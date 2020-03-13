Northwood School entrance
JULIE HUSTVET

MINONG– Northwood School will be open on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but will close for the two weeks between Wednesday, March 18, and April 6, as mandated by Gov. Tony Evers in his closure of all public and private schools to counteract the spread of COVID-19.

"The School District is committed to doing what’s in the best interest of our students and community and want everyone to be assured we are working diligently to create a plan to meet student needs during the closure," the district said in a statement late on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments