Northwood girls wrap up regular season; boys ready for playoff

MINONG– The 2020 high school basketball season is wrapping up in Minong, as the Northwood Evergreen girls wrap up the regular season.
The girls began WIAA Division 5 Regional play this week at home, hosting Washburn on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The Northwood boys also are getting close to the end of their season and will start WIAA Regional play on March 3.
Luck 33, Northwood 30
On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Northwood girls traveled to Luck for non-conference action, dropping a close contest to the Cardinals 33-30.
The Evergreen girls opened up a 3-point lead early, taking a 19-16 advantage into the locker room at the end of the first half.
But Luck was able to come out and win the second half of the game 17-11, making the final score 33-30.
Emme Golembiewski scored 17 points to lead the Evergreen girls. She also had 13 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocked shots in the game.
Amanda Babcock added 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.
Emily Berg had 4 points and 6 rebounds. Cassidy Coons had 3 points, with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Keira Link scored 1 point.
Northwood 44, Solon Springs 22
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Evergreen girls headed north, defeating Solon Springs 44-22.
The Northwood girls took control of the game in the first half, jumping out to a 24-11 advantage.
They then outscored Solon Springs 20-11 in the second half for the 22-point win.
Cassidy Coons scored 17 points to lead the Evergreens. She also had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.
Emily Berg added 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals. Emme Golembiewski had 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Zoey Vaar had 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.
Northwood boys
The Northwood boys registered two wins in their past three games, beating Bruce 59-55 at Minong on February 21 and Solon Springs 62-61 on February 22. On Monday, Feb. 17, the Evergreens fell to South Shore 66-61.
The boys will play at Grantsburg February 27.
They open the WIAA Division 5 Regional at Minong on March 3, when they host Frederic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.