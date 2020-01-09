MINONG – In Lakeland Central boys basketball on January 3, Clear Lake beat Northwood 65-42 at Minong. The Warriors lead the conference at 4-0 and are 8-1 overall.
Northwood is 1-3 in the conference and 3-3 total.
The Evergreens were led by Jeffrey Meling with 16 points and 2 assists. Syver Gulbrandsen scored 11 points and had 4 rebounds and 1 steal. Collin Krmpotich scored 7, had 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, and 1 blocked shot.
Northwood plays at Clayton on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:15 p.m. Colfax is at Northwood on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m.
