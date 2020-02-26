BIRCHWOO– NorthLakes Community Clinic – Birchwood has expanded services and is now offering behavioral health services and accept anyones regardless of their ability to pay.
Leading the effort is behavioral health therapist Sean Inderbitzen. Inderbitzen joined the clinic last July.He also spends time in the Birchwood School District. Prior to joining NorthLakes, Inderbitzen worked at the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation as a case manager and at Serving Hands Inc. as a compliance manager.
He now lives in the Birchwood area with his two sons where they enjoy mountain biking, kayaking and rock climbing together.
In joining NorthLakes, Inderbitzen says, "I am excited to be part of NorthLakes because I align with the mission of treating the whole person and I get to do the behavioral health piece of that.
"The mind is connected to the rest of the body, hence my love of counseling. It's also important to serve the Birchwood School District because better mental health for our young people means a more responsive world. It also means we will have a more responsive Birchwood area, which includes Rice Lake, Stone Lake and Exeland, in the years to come."
While Inderbitzen has a passion to help everyone, he has a special connection to those who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
"I grew up with and live with autism," he said. "I serve young adults with autism primarily and have helped several patients with autism learn to take others perspectives as a strategy for overcoming comorbid psychiatric conditions like depression and PTSD.
"One of the challenges of having autism is that it's difficult to understand how others interpret what I say, and so guardians often ask me, 'What do I say to my loved one with autism?' As if it's akin to speaking Greek. I always reply, 'Ask them what they mean.'
"Helping people with autism learn how others interpret their own experiences helps them function better academically, and in the workplace." Inderbitzen currently has immediate access available for new patients. For appointment requests or questions about behavioral health services at NorthLakes: Birchwood clinic, 715.354.3369.
NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center, with clinic locations in Ashland, Birchwood, Hayward, Hurley, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a patient majority board of directors. Services include medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling including substance use disorder and recovery services, optometry, psychiatric services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy, and prescriptions for patients.
NorthLakes Community Clinic provides care to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare, those without insurance, and also those with private health insurance and on Sliding Fee Scale.
