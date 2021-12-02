Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&