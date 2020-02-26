SPOONER– The auditorium at Spooner High School is a busy place these days. Ditto for the band and chorus rooms.
"Newsies" is coming, and work on the Disney musical is ramping up as March approaches fast.
Rehearsals are underway. Authentic 1899-era costumes and props are being gathered.
Staging and lighting are perfected, lines are learned, songs are practiced over and over by singers and band members.
"Newsies" is going to be another top-notch, high-quality, sure-to-delight production from the talented Spooner High School drama and music department.
The auditorium was a beehive of activity as details were addressed, from student directors Arianna Richards and Paige Weiberg painting large murals for the set, to teacher Bob Thornley blocking out movements with student stage managers Meaghan Melendez and Kara Romportl.
Across the hall, musical instruments mixed with student voices as songs for the show were perfected.
Different lighting was projected to the stage until just the right effect was achieved. Young actors went over their lines and movements, knowing they would have to be perfect opening night.
It is early, but everything is coming together.
When the curtain opens for the first performance of this year's spring musical, "Newsies," at 7 p.m. on March 12, expect to be transported to the world of newspapers in 1899 by the dedicated cast and crew.
