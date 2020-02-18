MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th annual "Pets Reducing for Rescues" Ideal Weight contest will have 6 divisions: "Biggest 4-Pawed Loser" dogs and cats, "Iron" dogs and cats and pride & pack challenges.
Contestants choose a local rescue and West Towne Veterinary Center (WTVC) donates $5 (dog) to $20 (cat) for each pound lost during the 8-week contest. The contest has donated over $22K to local rescues over its 10-year history. There are no costs or obligations for the contest, weigh-ins, or assessments.
CONTEST DETAILS
Official contest kickoff & weigh-ins will occur on Sat, March 7th, 2020 at our pet nutrition & pet health/fitness technology fair from 12:30 to 2 p.m. held at WTVC. Staff will perform ideal weight assessments for pets and answer any questions related to nutrition and ideal weight. From 1:30 to 2:00 p.m., Dr. Ken will present "Fun, effective weight management in dogs & cats using the right foods and the latest pet fitness & weight management technologies."
If contestants cannot make it to the kickoff, they can still weigh-in until noon Sat, March 14th. A midpoint weigh-in will take place on Wed April 1st from 6-7 p.m. The final contest weigh-in & celebration will take place on Sat, May 2nd from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Contestants and contestant recruiters are eligible for over $2,500 in contest prizes given away at the 3 weigh-ins. Just 2 official weights at WTVC is all that is required to enter a pet. Contestants are encouraged to team up with friends, neighbors, and coworkers for fun & prizes (dog pack & cat pride challenges!)
In 2019 there were 52 final contestants (22 dogs, 30 cats). Underdog Pet Rescue, Dane County Humane Society & Madison Cat Project together received over $3,657. This year we will have over $2,500 in prizes for contestants & door prizes at weigh-ins with a goal of $5,000 to be donated.
JUST FOR CATS
Our "Cats Night Out" kickoff weigh-in will be Thurs, March 5th from 6 to 7 p.m. We will discuss weight management unique to cats to help them achieve ideal weight and optimal vitality. The Feline Midpoint Event will be Wed April 1st from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Feline Only Finale is Thurs, April 30th from 6 to 7 p.m. For more see Bug's Cat Gym & PRFR Weight Management Programs
Dr Ken's adventure cat Bug will be present at all weigh-ins!
PET HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FOCUS
We will have these exciting home pet health & fitness technologies as prizes. Toletta (smart litter box with facial recognition & scale) Petcube bites 2 (pet webcam & treat dispenser), Sure Petcare,(microchip pet feeder) and others to be announced by March 1st. Some items available for purchase at a contest rate with all proceeds going to rescues. Purina Rx foods is sponsoring pet food prizes. A study on the use of a Pet Health Technology Ecosystem (PHTE) (feeders, scale, fitness monitor & webcam) was performed in 2019 with Ontario Veterinary College & showed a 4x improvement in weight loss in multiple cat households. More information at www.WestTowneVet.com.
MEDICAL BACKGROUND
Obesity in pets is increasing yearly and is now considered a disease epidemic by all veterinary experts. Dr. Lambrecht is the medical director of West Towne Veterinary Center and Pets Reducing for Rescues. He is a past board member of the Pet Nutrition Alliance (PNA) and presently serves on the American Academy of Veterinary Nutrition (AAVN) & AAFP boards. Dr Lambrecht has presented nationally/internationally on using emerging technology for pet weight management.
Contact:
Cheyene Canales
608-828-3737
234387@email4pr.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.