MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced the promotion of Jenny Steffens to Vice President, Credit Policy and Analytics.
Prior to this role, Ms. Steffens has served MGIC since 2002 in roles of increasing responsibility in the Risk organization. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Business/Managerial Economics from St. Norbert College, Wisconsin.
"Jenny's reputation is that of a consensus-builder, a creative and critical thinker, and a committed advocate of the mortgage insurance industry and our company," said Steve Thompson, Chief Risk Officer, "She has earned the trust and respect of her colleagues at every level of the organization through her high standards and I wish her the best in her new role."
About MGIC (NYSE:MTG)
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At November 30, 2019, MGIC had $220.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.
From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.
