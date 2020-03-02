The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has expanded its MCW-Central Wisconsin campus located in Wausau to a larger space. Pictured from left to right are Andrea Allard, vice president of operations for Ascension Medical Group; Matt Heywood, president and CEO of Aspirus; Dr. Lisa Dodson, Sentry Dean and Founding Dean of MCW-Central Wisconsin; Dr. John R. Raymond, Sr., president and CEO of MCW.