Republican lawmakers are moving to undo the Department of Natural Resources' first attempt to regulate the use of hazardous forever chemicals.
The Legislature’s rules committee is scheduled to meet Friday to consider motions from its GOP co-chairs to suspend key parts of a rule to limit the use of firefighting foam containing man made compounds known as PFAS.
Approved by the Natural Resources Board in October, the emergency rule took effect Dec. 4 and outlines steps that testing facilities must take to contain and treat fluorinated foam and effectively prohibits them from discharging water with detectable amounts of PFAS.
Industry groups including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce opposed the rule, which was drafted to comply with a GOP-sponsored law passed last year that restricts the use of PFAS foams to emergency situations and testing facilities with “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”
Sen. Steve Nass and Rep. Joan Ballweg, who lead the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules, are proposing to strip key phrases from the rules, including language that limits the amount of PFAS that can remain in water dumped into the environment.
The lawmakers have also introduced a bill that would prohibit the DNR from adopting any rule that: applies to materials contaminated with PFAS foam (such as booms used to contain it); defines treatment as “total immobilization, removal, or destruction” of a contaminant; requires any notice of use or discharge of PFAS foam; or specifies numeric standards or parameters for treatment.
The suspended rule cannot be enforced as long as that bill is pending in the Legislature.
DNR staff said the standards are necessary to gauge if treatment is filtering out the synthetic compounds, which do not break down naturally.
“Our landfills and our waste water treatment systems are not designed to treat PFAS,” Darsi Foss, administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division, told the natural resources board in October. “PFAS simply enters the waste water system and is discharged through the water or biosolids.”
The rules committee will hold a public hearing Friday on the proposal that will include only speakers invited by the Republican co-chairs.
The committee has not released a list of invited speakers. Written comments can be submitted until 3 p.m. Thursday.
The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites around the state, including one linked to a Marinette manufacturer of firefighting foam that could result in the state’s largest-ever environmental cleanup.
Several contaminated sites at the Dane County Regional Airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments.
Doug Oitzinger, a former mayor and city council member from Marinette, submitted written comments saying the law clearly prohibits releasing PFAS foam into storm or sanitary sewers, a measure that he said could have saved his community millions of dollars and prevented widespread contamination of drinking water if it had been on the books 20 years ago.
“The DNR has the responsibility to establish an emergency rule that implements the clear intent of Act 101 and not bend to the wishes of industry that doesn’t care that thousands of people now live in a beautiful area that is contaminated PFAS from firefighting foam,” Oitzinger wrote.
Environmental groups say the Legislature should not weaken the only PFAS water protection measure it has approved.
Jennifer Giegerich, government affairs director for Wisconsin Conservation Voters said the rule is a “bare minimum” protection from chemicals linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems.
“They don’t even want to hear from the people who are impacted,” Giegerich said. “If anything, not being willing to hear from the public demonstrates that they know this is terrible policy and terrible politics.”
