MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) resulting from inaccurate statements Funko made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.
Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/funko-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on whether Funko issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, Funko expects fourth-quarter sales of $214 million, down from $233 million last year and significantly lower than the consensus of $231 million. Funko said a "challenging retail environment" and weak sales related to some major movie releases were to blame. The company will also incur a one-time $16.8 million charge to write-down disposal of slow-moving inventory. Funko expects 2020 sales growth in the high-single digit to low-double digit range, though the first half is expected to be flat to down in the low-single digit range compared to 2019.
If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Funko, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/funko-inc.
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.