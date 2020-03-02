MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeff Hill as president of its Madison campus, where the healthcare-focused university has offered a variety of career-oriented programs for 50 years. In his new role as Regional Campus President, Hill – who started as Kenosha Campus President in 2016 – will direct all operations for Herzing's Madison and Kenosha campuses.
In Madison, Hill will focus on initiatives designed to enhance student experience, retention and graduation outcomes. He will also strengthen Herzing's relationships with healthcare providers, businesses and community organizations across the Madison area. The Madison campus has degree programs in nursing, healthcare, technology, public safety and business.
"I'm excited to continue Herzing's long history of connecting students with rewarding careers in the fastest-growing area of Wisconsin," Hill said. "We will continue to expand our existing employer relationships and identify new opportunities to help Herzing students answer workforce demands and community needs."
Hill has more than 15 years of experience in higher education. At Herzing-Kenosha, he focused on improving student success and expanding community partnerships. He is leading the campus's move to downtown Kenosha, which will provide a more modern learning environment for students while positioning the school as an engaging focal point in the community.
"Jeff is a proven, community-minded leader who continues to elevate Herzing with his passion for helping individuals reach their full potential," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "He'll make sure our students continue to get the support and resources they need to begin and advance their careers – in Madison, Kenosha, and everywhere in between."
Hill received a Doctor of Education from Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and an MBA from Westwood College in Denver.
Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study, flexible schedules, accelerated formats and a personalized approach to education. Herzing's Madison campus became part of Herzing in 1970, when Herzing University acquired the Wisconsin School of Electronics, which has a history dating back to 1948.
For more information about Herzing University-Madison, visit the campus at 5218 E. Terrace Drive, during business hours or call 608-807-1909.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
