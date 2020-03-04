MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton will launch its new Vanguard® Commercial Lithium Ion Battery pack and feature its entire lineup of new single-cylinder horizontal shaft engines at CONEXPO 2020 in booth #B7405 in the bronze lot.
"We're proud to be the first manufacturer to introduce a complete, flexible commercial battery solution to the industry," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, commercial power. "Show attendees have the unique opportunity to experience the first scalable, serviceable battery in the market, as well as see our entire new line of innovative single-cylinder engines."
The customized Vanguard Lithium Ion Battery, controller and battery charger work seamlessly together to deliver efficient, flexible power and performance. Vanguard applied its first battery to a mid-sized, unmanned ground vehicle built by ARGO® XTV, a manufacturer of extreme terrain vehicles. The fully battery-powered unit is primarily operated in autonomous and tele-operation modes, keeping service men and women out of harm's way. Vanguard will display its new battery packs at CONEXPO and the ARGO J8 will be onsite for live demonstrations.
Also on display is the entire lineup of Vanguard's new single-cylinder horizontal shaft family of commercial engines, including the new Vanguard 14.0 Gross HP* 400, 10.0 Gross HP* 300, 6.5 Gross HP* 200 and 5.0 Gross HP* 160. Built from the ground up with voice of the customer research, this groundbreaking family of engines is proven to operate with significantly reduced noise** and vibration*** levels compared to Honda*** and offers easy starting and longer maintenance intervals. The 200 and 400 are currently available, with the 160 scheduled to launch later this year and the 300 scheduled to become available in 2021.
The engine line features Vanguard innovations, including an oil management system which increases oil change intervals to 200 hours and cyclonic air filtration to dramatically reduce downtime associated with air filter maintenance. It is also equipped with TransportGuard®, a single ignition and fuel shutoff to prevent oil/fuel dilution during transport.
Show attendees will have the opportunity to experience the new power solutions as well as Vanguard innovations firsthand in the booth through several hands-on demos.
Visit Vanguard at CONEXPO in booth #B7405 in the bronze lot or visit vanguardpower.com to learn more.
About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; imposition of new, or change in existing, duties, tariffs and trade agreements; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.'s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new productive capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from the business optimization program and restructuring actions; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
*All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.
**As compared to Honda GX200 at 3600RPM full load with standard muffler. Sound levels may vary based on application and conditions.
*** As compared to Honda GX200. Vibration may vary based on application and conditions.
*** Honda is a trademark of Honda Motor Company.
