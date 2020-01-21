- Net income of $12.3 million, 13% above fourth quarter 2018 - Net income of $54.6 million for 2019, 33% higher than 2018 - Earnings per diluted common share of $1.18 for fourth quarter and $5.52 for 2019 - Return on average assets of 1.46% for fourth quarter and 1.75% for 2019 - Acquisition of Choice Bancorp, Inc. consummated November 8, 2019