- Net income of $7.5 and $26.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 - Earnings per common share of $1.05 and $3.91 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 - Annualized return on average assets of 1.37% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 - Quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share declared, matching prior quarter and prior-year fourth quarter