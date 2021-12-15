A social media post of a possible threat to Hayward High School proved to be unsubstantiated and “there is no immediate threat to the Hayward School District,” according to Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero.
In news release Tuesday afternoon Dec. 14, Clapero stated that at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, the City of Hayward Police Department received a complaint of a possible threat to the Hayward High School.
It was reported that information had been posted on social media indicating a student may "shoot up" the school on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Hayward Police Department, assisted by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, followed up with numerous individuals and determined that much of the information was not substantiated. The police department notified the Hayward School District of the possible threats.
The Hayward Police Department and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department placed officers in and around the Primary, Intermediate, Middle and High School buildings, prior to students arriving and during morning classes.
After the morning classes had started, information was received that a student of the Hayward High School posted a Snap Chat story showing a firearm. There was no identifying information of the person. An immediate investigation into the Snap Chat story began. During the investigation it was proven that the picture was from an incident in the State of Utah.
Officers located and spoke with the student that posted the Snap Chat story. “Officers conducted numerous interviews with students and determined that there was no credible threat to the Hayward School District,” Clapero said.
“The City of Hayward Police Department and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department worked closely with the Hayward School District during the course of the investigation. The City of Hayward Police Department takes all threats seriously and conducted a complete investigation,” Clapero said. “The thorough investigation concluded that there was no immediate threat to the Hayward School District.”
