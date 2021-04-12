Northwestern Wisconsin got a literal wakeup call about the return of storm risks on April 6 when conditions went from mostly cloudy to fast-moving thunderstorms in about 90 minutes.
The storms hit in the early hours of the day. They weren’t severe, but the lightning and thunder was enough to rouse people from their sleep. It was the kind of thing the National Weather Service wants people to think about as spring warmth shifts the weather risks from snow to storms.
April brings Severe Weather Awareness Week to Wisconsin. From April 12-16 the NWS and partners in the Weather Ready Nation Ambassador program hope to remind people the time to prepare is now.
“Whether at home or at work, at least have a basic home emergency kit,” said Brent Hewitt of the National Weather Service. Include items like batteries and chargers for cell phones. Stashing basic foodstuffs, including pet food, is also a good idea.
Storing emergency kits requires a waterproof, clearly-labeled container. “Make sure everyone is aware of your plan and of your emergency kit,” Hewitt said.
Some of the basics never change, of course. Almost everyone knows what it means when they hear a tornado siren and there aren’t many people who haven’t heard the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” warning for flash floods.
There are some new options coming, though. Technology allows more personalized warning options, like wireless emergency alerts that send notifications to people in a given area when severe weather threatens. Some of those notifications will offer greater detail, if people know what to look for.
Take a severe thunderstorm warning. It’s issued when a storm forms with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail a half-inch in diameter or larger. Some will also receive a “destructive” tag to indicate winds that exceed 80 mph or hail at least 2.75 inches in diameter. While the basic steps people need to take are similar in both cases, the latter adds information that can help people understand what kind of damage they can anticipate.
In every case, preparing ahead of time is critical. Experts advise everyone to have multiple ways of getting warnings. Weather radios remain an important tool at home or work, but there are also apps people can use to get alerts. The National Weather Service doesn’t have one, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does and you can set it to give warnings by locations. In every case, make sure you have a backup option.
“If you’re in a severe weather event and you lose power, and you’re depending on your TV, how are you going to get those crucial alerts?” Hewitt said.
Melissa Dye, one of Hewitt’s coworkers at the Twin Cities office, said staying aware of conditions is critical wherever you are.
“If you do see any lightning or hear thunder, you need to move to shelter right away,” she said.
That goes for sporting events, too.
“When I was a soccer referee several years ago the rule was always wait 30 minutes after you see the last flash of lightning or hear the last rumble of thunder,” she said.
Not all risks are what they appear. People know to take tornadoes seriously. An EF5 tornado can literally scour pavement off the ground. An EF3 is capable of doing major damage to even well-constructed buildings.
Fewer view straight line winds as a high-risk situation. Last year’s events illustrate why that’s wrong. The August 10, 2020 “Corn Belt Derecho” slammed into Iowa with peak winds of 130 mph. The derecho produced few tornadoes, but was one of 22 billion dollar weather disasters to hit the U.S. that year.
In an odd coincidence, 2021 is the anniversary of several similar events in Wisconsin. In July 2011, the “Cross Country Derecho” sideswiped southern Wisconsin and left a damage path from the high plains to the mid-Atlantic states.
A decade earlier, the “Central Wisconsin Derecho” started in Minnesota and then rapidly strengthened over Wisconsin. Widespread gusts of at least 60 mph hit the Chippewa Valley area.
And in July 1991 the “Southern Great Lakes Derecho” began in South Dakota and maintained strength into western New York and Pennsylvania. It did $20 million in damage between Madison and Milwaukee – the equivalent of more than $38 million today.
