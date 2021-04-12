Weather Alert

...911 OUTAGE FOR ASHLAND COUNTY... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE ASHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASHLAND WI. THIS IS AN URGENT MESSAGE FROM THE ASHLAND COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER. ASHLAND COUNTY IS EXPERIENCING A 911 AND TELEPHONE OUTAGE. ALL RESIDENTS IN ASHLAND COUNTY MAY BE AFFECTED. IF YOU ARE LOCATED IN ASHLAND COUNTY AND ARE IN NEED OF EMERGENCY SERVICES BUT ARE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO 911, YOU MAY RESPOND TO YOUR LOCAL FIRE STATION WHERE CREWS ARE STANDING BY. 911 CIRCUITS MAY BE REROUTED AND CALLERS THAT DO CONNECT MAY BE DIRECTED TO A DIFFERENT 911 JURISDICTION. TURN TO LOCAL RADIO/TELEVISION STATIONS FOR FURTHER DETAILS.