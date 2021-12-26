Hi, friends, my name’s Archie. Just because I’m a ginger-kitty, you might think I was named after that little prince, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the royal couple Harry and Meghan. That Archie is a real redhead, just like me.
Did you know that the name Archie means “noble” or “brave?” Well, I am both of those things, as well as being a little princeling myself. But really, I was named after a different red-headed Archie. Remember that fun-loving guy from the comic strips? I’m a lot more like him than a baby prince. That Archie has lots of fun with his friends, and makes funny mistakes, and has all kinds of adventures and mishaps, and loves to eat too much yummy food, and all the chicks dig him.
Did you know that Archie became a super-hero in part of the comic book series? He could turn himself into Captain Pureheart and he battled bad guys like EvilHeart with some amazing superpowers like super-bad breath, flying with jet boosters and the great strength of a pure heart. I can do all that too! So if you would like to meet a kitty with red hair and a pure heart, please just get in touch and ask for me, Archie!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
