Here's the latest from the National Weather Service in Duluth for Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin:
Today and tonight:
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN... For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches, except 11 to 20 inches for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage resulting in power outages in cold weather. Travel could be impossible at times late Friday afternoon into Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only during the Blizzard Warning. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
