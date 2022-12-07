The state Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Friday, an investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources found that Johannes Wakker of Wakker Dairy in Kewaunee County had too much manure in storage in late 2019. Wakker hired Gregory Stodola, owner of Stodola Ag. Transport, to spread the excess manure in an effort to meet a Nov. 30 deadline required by the farm’s permit.

