Missing teen found

Mortensen

Woman nets prison sentence from 2021 Barron County crash

A former Chippewa Falls woman, now residing at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge related to a Jan. 20, 2021, crash in Barron County that resulted in injuries to herself and severe injuries to two of her passengers.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments