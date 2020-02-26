The annual American Birkebeiner is supported by over 2,000 volunteers during the four-day event.
The Record spoke to two volunteers about why they give of their time every year.
As would be expected, many are local, but their numbers also include several from around the county, and even the world, who offer up their time.
Some are racers, like Alyson Chapman of Saratoga Springs, New York, formerly of Appleton, who was scheduled to ski the 55K Classic on Saturday, Feb. 22 (her 26th Birkie), but on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, Chapman was down on Hayward's Main Street helping out with the Barkie Birkie.
Chapman and her husband moved to New York 19 months ago. Sixteen years ago, when they lived in Appleton, the couple bought a log cabin near the Highway OO Trailhead and her family would routinely come up every other weekend for skiing and other outdoor activities.
Every year, she volunteers for the Birkie Trail Run and the Birkie.
"The spirit," she said, when asked why she volunteers. "It's fantastic. There's great community spirit. I absolutely love it, and it was that community spirit — why we really bought the cabin way, way back when our kids were young, so we could enjoy it as a family."
Back in New York, Chapman said, she's very lucky to have access to good cross-country ski trails, including a small trail right outside her home.
Julie Eckes of Hayward is a local volunteer who was helping out at the Birkie finish line on Saturday, Feb. 22. Because she used to be a big downhill skier at Tele mark Lodge, her exposure to the Birkie began in 1973.
"I was at the first Birkie when they started out at Telemark," she said. "I just remember it was very slow, but it was fun. Of course, there were not as many skiers as there are today."
And because she did spend so much time at Telemark, a couple of years into the Birkie, she began to volunteer and has volunteered for over 25 years.
Like Chapman, Eckes was asked why she continues to volunteer.
"Because it is Hay ward," she said. "It is my hometown. I love it. The people are great. I love to see the people come."
She added, "Years ago when they had the Coliseum up at Telemark, I got involved with the opening ceremonies up there and they were fantastic. They were so beautiful.
"It was so vibrant. There was so much going on up there. Tony Wise (Birkie founder) was such a wonderful man. He brought so much to this community."
