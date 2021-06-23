EAU CLAIRE — The vaccination rate statewide increased a mere 0.6% in the past week, the smallest increase since vaccinations began, as demand for the COVID-19 vaccinations continues to wane. However, the increase of those who have completed their vaccination series climbed 1.3% in the past week.
None of a dozen counties in western Wisconsin topped the state’s rate of first-shot vaccinations, although Buffalo County was able to match it, meaning the other 11 counties are falling further behind the rest of the state.
The percent of Barron County residents who have received at least one dose stands at 42.9%. The county is at 40.6% for vaccinations completed.
The 0.6% increase is down slightly from the past two weeks, where vaccinations increased by 0.7% each week.
Trempealeau (51.9%) and Eau Claire (50.6%) counties continue to lead the region, and are the only counties in western Wisconsin to have topped 50% of its population to have received at least one vaccination, and they are the only counties in the area ahead of the state’s overall 49.5% rate of residents having received at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of a vaccine to 2.88 million (49.5%), up from 2.84 million residents (48.9%) a week ago, and up from 2.80 million (48.9%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.62 million Wisconsinites (45.1%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.55 million (43.8%) a week ago.
Roughly 84.1% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 83.8% a week ago. Also, 66.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 66.2% a week ago.
In a breakdown by race, 47.9% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 46.0%, American Indian population at 32.5%, and Black population at 25.7%. About 10.3% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”
Among 72 counties in the state, 19 have reached the 50% threshold of having its population having received at least one dose. However, no additional counties reached that mark in the past week. Dane (68.1%), Door (65.0%) and Bayfield (61.5%) counties are the only counties to have reached the 60% mark.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (27.0%), Clark (27.7%) and Rusk (31.6%) saw minuscule increases in the past week. Overall, 9 counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated. The other counties are: Dodge, Dunn, Jackson, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties.
On Friday, President Joe Biden announced the United States has reached 300 million COVID-19 shots in 150 days.
A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Das Lach Haus, 1788 Elm St., Cumberland.
The Moderna or J&J vaccines are available to people 18 years and older. Pfizer may also be available. Second doses will be four weeks later at the same time and place on July 21.
The clinic is a partnership among Barron, Burnett an Polk county health departments. No insurance or appointments are needed, just walk in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.