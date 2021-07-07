Hayward Family Eye Care welcomes new eye Dr. Mikeal Ostrander, who will be taking over for Dr. Tim Frederiksen.
Ostrander, who is originally from Rice Lake, graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry, which he said is the “nation’s oldest optometry school.” He got the chance to return to his hometown at the Rice Lake Shopko’s optical center. When Shopko closed its stores permanently, Ostrander took the opportunity to go into private practice.
“Private practice just spoke to me,” he said.
Ostrander met up with Dr. Tom Herzog at the Indianhead Eye Clinic in Spooner and joined the team in 2019 after former Dr. Les Thornburg retired. He recently learned of a need for another doctor at Hayward Family Eye Care, as he said the clinic was backed up for patients in the area.
Ostrander’s goal is to have full-scope optometry at Hayward Family Eye Care, including glaucoma treatment, so patients can stay in-house for nearly all their eye care needs and tests. He said they will be able to accept new patients. He also recently underwent training for specialty contact lenses.
Ostrander will be working at Hayward a few days a week and one at Indianhead until the latter finds a replacement doctor.
Frederiksen, who came to Hayward Family Eye Care five years ago, is semi retiring and will be working in a different area.
“Thank you for your support over the last few years,” Frederiksen said. “Dr. Ostrander is going to continue the same care.”
“I’m excited about joining the Hayward area,” Ostrander said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.