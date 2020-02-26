Natural Resources Board discusses 19-day gun deer hunt

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will ask state residents this spring if they'd like to extend the state's storied nine-day gun deer hunt to 19 days.
The proposal and others discussed are aimed at addressing declining license sales.
Natural Resources Board (NRB) members voted to include six questions on the annual Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring hearing questionnaire, which gauges public opinion on a wide range of hunting and environmental issues.
Along with an extended gun deer season, board members voted to add questions asking about limiting the use of crossbows for deer hunting to October and November after the gun deer season wraps up, eliminating a four-day antlerless-only hunt in December, banning hunting for two or five days leading up to the start of the November gun season and whether archery or crossbow buck tags should be invalidated during the gun deer season.
Current law allows hunters to use guns or "lesser weapons" like bows and crossbows during the gun hunting season. They can also use archery tags to register bucks killed during the gun season.
Board member Greg Kazmierski said the questions are aimed at improving gun deer hunter participation.
"Let's shore up our gun season again," said Kazmierski. "We've kind of taken them for granted for so long. But now the results of taking the gun season for granted is showing up in license sales."
According to Department of Natural Resources records, gun deer license sales to Wisconsin residents have dropped by nearly 20 percent between 1994 and 2018.
The number of deer harvested during the November gun deer hunt has dropped by more than 23 percent in just the last year with 219,715 killed in 2018 and 168,091 killed in November.
Larry Bonde, chairman of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, said the questions introduced by the NRB echo concerns he has heard from hunters that the gun deer season starts too late, which means deer are less active after the end of their mating season.
"With the crossbow being a new weapon of choice, we killed over 40,000 bucks alone with the archery equipment," Bonde said. "So, that means 40,000 bucks, which is what most hunters are after, are gone from the landscape before the gun hunters ever are even out in their tree stand."
He said that has caused concerns about inequities among hunters based on what weapon they use.
"And there are a lot of concerns from firearmonly hunters that they're not getting a fair shake at the resource," said Bonde. "They're saying by the time they hit the woods too many animals are already gone from the landscape. So, they're not getting their fair shake at the resource that should be shared."
The questions approved by the NRB will now go to the Conservation Congress spring hearings where they will be voted on in all 72 counties.
The results of the hearings go back to the NRB, which can vote to implement recommendations through its rule-making process.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2020, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.