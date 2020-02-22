Planting a tree is an act of faith in the future, a way of making memories and even a relic that will remain in place for generations to come.
That's the way David Wrege of Cozy Valley, near Mellen, looks at it. He was at the Ashland County Land Conservation office on a recent Tuesday to sign up for the county's annual native tree and shrub sale.
Wrege was eager to get on the list for some 2-to 3-foot-tall tamaracks available this year.
"I've got a little wetlands area where the tamaracks grow well," he said. "I like to look out of my back window to see what I've accomplished."
When Wrege bought his home many years ago it was in an open field, and now most of the trees growing around it are there because he planted them.
Many hold deep meaning for him.
"We've got one oak I planted when my wife and I were going to get married," he said. "I planted it when she was on a trip and I put a yellow ribbon around it for her to see when she came home."
Others were planted when his children came home with saplings they brought from school on Arbor Day.
He ordered the native plants in February for conservation purposes, but also for another, personal reason.
"You hope when you are gone that the kids will see them or someone who buys the place will appreciate them," he said.
Ashland County Conservationist Mary Jo Gingras loves that the trees her department sells might make memories, but she's more concerned with the environmental aspects of the sale.
"The first reason why we chose native plants is because they are adapted to our soil and climate conditions. They don't require excessive watering. They are used to our cold winters, so they are not going to die out," she said. "Many of these plants can also help prevent erosion. They provide food and habitat for our native animals and birds."
Trees and shrubs also clean the air and absorb carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas. That has helped the annual native plant sale become a spring ritual for many landowners.
"They get very excited about purchasing trees, picking up trees, planting trees," Gingras said. "Every year we sell between 12,000 and 14,000 trees."
The Land and Water Conservation Department has sponsored the native plant and tree sale for 27 years, and this year the sale includes 13 trees and shrubs and a special assortment of flowering shrubs that are important pollinator plants for bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.
Gingrich has sent sale circulars to more than 400 regional landowners, hoping to get as many orders as possible to get volume discounts from her supplier.
"Since we are able to order thousands of trees, we can then get them for a very reasonable rate, and then we can put them into smaller bundles and sell them at an inexpensive cost," she said.
The most popular tree in the sale is the white spruce, which typically ranges from about a foot to a foot and a half when sold, but under ideal conditions can grow from 50 to 100 feet tall.
"People can buy them in a bundle of 25 trees for $14, she said. "We usually sell about 2,000 of them."
New for this trees are the tamarack, a wet-loving tree whose needle-like leaves turn brilliant gold in fall and are shed during winter, only to regrow in spring, and witch-hazel, a smaller tree that grows to 30 feet and whose fragrant yellow flowers bloom from October through December.
Other favorites include white pine, red pine, balsam fir, Canadian hemlock, white cedar, northern red oak, sugar maple, highbush cranberry, black choke cherry and eastern redbud. In addition a special pollinator pack is sold that includes two each of ninebark, New Jersey tea, silky dogwood, juneberry and elderberry.
Shrubs and trees can be ordered from the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department. The deadline for ordering is March 1, but witch hazel plants are already sold out.
Plants will be picked up by buyers Friday, May 8, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ashland County highway garage at 1701 Third St. W. in Ashland.
