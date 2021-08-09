My family is my strength

Every days a struggle

Every day's a mission

I’m just trying to stay afloat

But I’m tired, my body has given out

I try to stay positive

I hold onto hope

I’ve learned to breathe slow

Just to be able to float

Every day is different

Not all the same

Sometimes I float

While others I drown

One thing for sure

I never let myself go all the way down

I’ve always found strength . . . if only for a little while

I gotta stay afloat

I have family, grandbabies

Those thoughts alone give me strength

I know I’ll find my way

Just to be able to enjoy, every day like it should be

With my loved ones again.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments