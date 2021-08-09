My family is my strength
Every days a struggle
Every day's a mission
I’m just trying to stay afloat
But I’m tired, my body has given out
I try to stay positive
I hold onto hope
I’ve learned to breathe slow
Just to be able to float
Every day is different
Not all the same
Sometimes I float
While others I drown
One thing for sure
I never let myself go all the way down
I’ve always found strength . . . if only for a little while
I gotta stay afloat
I have family, grandbabies
Those thoughts alone give me strength
I know I’ll find my way
Just to be able to enjoy, every day like it should be
With my loved ones again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.