MUSHERS RACE TO VICTORIES IN NORTHERN PINES SLED DOG RACE
PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY IRON RIVER AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Janet Martens of Brule and her team of dogs mush the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race's 16.2-mile Open Class event in 1:30:33 to claim fifth place on Feb. 15 in Iron River. Benjamin Thompson of Mondovi claimed the top spot with a time of 1:03:30. Andre Duvall of Brainerd, Minn., won the mid-distance 27.3-mile event in 2:11:15; Ted Wallace of Wrenshall, Minn., covered the sixd-og 9-mile race in 32:32 for first place; and Will Bomier of Mahtowa, Minn., finished the four-dog 5.3-mile race in 19:52 for the win. Local mushers Simone Webinger of Washburn placed second behind Bomier with 26:39, Jesse Vinopal of Bayfield took fifth with 29:33 and Jim Lynch of Bayfield placed ninth with 52:36. Thirty-three mushers finished the race, but one was disqualified.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments