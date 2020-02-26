SHELL LAKE– A murder charge against Robert "Bob" J. Meyers, 61, of Spooner was dropped on Friday, Feb. 21, in Washburn County Circuit Court, and he pled no contest to recklessly subjecting an atrisk individual to abuse that is likely to cause great bodily harm.
He also pleaded no contest to not contacting law enforcement when he knew a crime that could cause bodily harm was being committed against a victim, distributing a controlled substance to a minor near a youth center (he allowed a minor to use marijuana in a home across the street from a daycare center), possessing marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The sentencing totals Rusk County Circuit Judge Steven Anderson ordered for the five crimes amounted to 1 1/2 years incarceration and 9 years on probation. He was credited with the 564 days spent in jail
since he was arrested, so the incarceration time is considered completed.
He and Jolene Hanson, 45, of Spooner were both charged in August 2018 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly trying to kill Meyers's wife, Sharon Meyers, by poisoning her over a five-month period in 2018.
Eye drops were used first, and then ant poison and anti-fungal foot cream placed in a drink. They also were charged with intentionally subjecting a person to abuse that is likely to cause harm.
While Hanson allegedly was the person who put the poisons in Sharon Meyers' drinks, a witness said she had informed Robert Meyers about it and he reportedly was "pretty much all for it."
One of the difficulties in the case appeared to be proving how much Meyers knew about the attempted poisonings.
Last November Hanson pleaded guilty to party to first-degree recklessly causing great bodily harm, part of a plea agreement that included dismissing the original homicide charge. Her sentencing is set for April 1.
Sentences
Meyers's sentencing included the following, with credit for the days served negating the need for additional jail time:
• Subjecting an at-risk person to abuse that can cause great bodily harm – 1 1/2 years incarceration and two years probation.
• Delivering less than 200 grams of marijuana, the severity enhanced by it being near a youth center and to a minor under the age of 17 – 1 1/2 years incarceration and two years probation imposed and stayed. Nine years probation consecutive to the first charge.
• Possessing marijuana – six months in jail concurrent to the first charge, $443.
• Possessing drug paraphernalia – 30 days in jail concurrent to the first charge, court costs.
• Failing to aid a victim or report a crime – 30 days in jail concurrent to the first charge, court costs.
More information
More details on the sentencing and what the judge and attorneys said is at spooneradvocate. com.
