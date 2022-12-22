MILWAUKEE — More than 175 snowmobile enthusiasts will ride through the Wisconsin Northwoods including Lake of the Torches Resort Casino in Lac du Flambeau, in support of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society on Jan. 26-28, 2023. Together, they are expected to raise more than $350,000.

The MS Snowmobile Tour brings together a community of passionate individuals to connect and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by MS. The winter escape is an all-inclusive, fully-supported event filled with camaraderie as participants of all ages power research and programs and services for those affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

