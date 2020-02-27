More than just places on a map

I love traveling the great state of Wisconsin. I take pride in my geographical knowledge of the state and being able to say I've been to such and such town at one point or another. But some parts I do tend to write off, especially to the far south.
One is Beloit, though I did find myself there recently. I know what you're thinking—why would anyone go to Beloit ever for any reason? It's practically in Illinois!
Well, my wife Anna and I were attending a wedding, which was very nice. And, in fact, Beloit is a pretty nice place as well. There's some nice parks, a college campus and a pretty dynamic downtown. In fact, the city's slogan is "Expect the Unexpected!" Perhaps unoriginal, but fairly on point I suppose.
It made me curious as to other Wisconsin town slogans, nicknames and claims to fame.
On the way to and from Beloit we passed by Lodi, which isn't much. But I have spent some time there—actually got stuck there—just like in the CCR song. On the way to a job interview in Fort Atkinson my car's fuel pump went kaputt right around Poynette. Luckily, I had a friend in Lodi who put me up for the night while my car was repaired. In truth, Lodi is a nice small town. Its claim is "Home of Susie the Duck." She is the mascot for Lodi Duck Days, which includes a duck race with hundreds of rubber ducks floating down Spring Creek. It's something to see—I have vivid memories.
Speaking of fun times, I once spent New Year's Eve in Ettrick. This town, population 554, claims to be "Fun City, USA." It holds true when your idea of fun is renting out an Airbnb in a big empty house that used to be a funeral home and throwing a New Years Eve bash. We enjoyed the quirks of the place—including much historic charm in some sort of embalming room. On that New Year's Eve we also went out on the town to Ettrick's finest establishments, including Hog Daddy's and Wiener's Bar. There we imbibed cheap Champagne and a considerable amount of town gossip.
If "Fun" isn't a stretch for Ettrick, "City" certainly is. Other slogans are more on point. Abbotsford is "Wisconsin's First City" (alphabetically). New Holstein is "Cow Town, USA." Poniatowski is "The Center of the Northwestern World." For this Marathon County township, it's literal. The longitudinal parallel of 45 degrees and latitude of 45 degrees cross in a farm field just north of Hwy. 29.
Then there's Pittsville, the "Exact Geographical Center of the State." If you've ever seen the bumper sticker, "Where the heck is Pittsville?" now you know. If not for that, the town would certainly be "The pits." Actually, Pittsville is close to my heart, as my Urban roots trace back more than 100 years in that community on the edge of cranberry country. A little further down Hwy. 80 is Babcock, "The Cranberry Pie Capital." For the best slice—and perhaps fish fry—go to Bucks & Berries Family Restaurant & Bar.
But Wisconsin is first and foremost "The Dairy State," a theme repeated in various forms across its communities. Reedsburg is "Butter Capital of America," Two Rivers is the "Birthplace of the Ice Cream Sundae" and Plymouth is "The Cream of Wisconsin."
Milwaukee has many slogans. I think they're all pretty good and fitting —Brew City, Miltown, City of Festivals, A Great Place on a Great Lake, Cream City (for the color of its old brick buildings), and The German Athens of America (try and figure that one out).
Way up north, Superior sports some great slogans/nicknames—"Soup Town," "Where Sail Meets Rail," and "I'm a Superior Lover."
Of course, there are many slogans that need some workshopping. Francis Creek's is "A Nice Place to Live." Oconomowoc's is "A Special Place." Holmen's is "Yes, Holmen."
Funny thing is I am planning to visit Holmen this summer. "Yes, Holmen."
