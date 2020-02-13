This is Part 2 of my story on cold water rescue training. You may remember last week I discussed the training that I attended with the Winter Fire Department. This past Saturday, Feb. 8, the training was repeated for four additional Sawyer County fire departments.
The training was organized by Training Officer Mark Gritzmacher of the Round Lake Fire Department. Over 30 firefighters from Bass Lake, Spider Lake Round Lake and the Town of Hayward fire departments attended. Instructors Mike Dorsey and Todd Weich from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) shared some valuable training, including a powerpoint presentation and some very good demonstrations before the students went out on the ice.
At about 11:30 everyone moved from the Town Hall to the Round Lake Narrows next to Round Lake Marine. The area of open water under the small bridge on Highway B became the training site. Several firefighters got to experience wearing a “mustang suit,” a yellow, insulated, waterproof suit that the rescuer/firefighter wears when going into the cold water.
Instruction consisted of a simulated emergency in which an individual fell through the ice and needed to be rescued. At least two rescuers would enter the water wearing the special suits with a safety rope attached. They would rescue the person in distress and the exercise was repeated many times so many people could experience using the suits. Many feet of rescue rope were used so firefighters on shore could practice pulling the person to safety. Everyone who got close to the open water would be required to have a rescue rope attached for safety.
The Round Lake & Spider Lake Fire Departments together own an inflatable rescue boat that also was used for the training. Many firefighters I talked to were very impressed with the quality of the training. All Sawyer County fire departments have mutual aid agreements with each other and we all work together as one big fire department. The training concluded around 3 p.m.
Because of my commitment to the ambulance service on Saturdays, I spent the day working at the Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie. We were stationed at the Highway OO trail head with our ambulance. We did take care of a few skiers but nothing too serious. One thing we did observe Saturday was many skiers and volunteers falling on the hard-pack ice and snow. Thankfully, because of their ages, just about everyone got up and walked away uninjured.
This reminds me to remind you to be careful while walking across parking lots or out to your mailbox. There is a lot of ice and it is very slippery. We have transported many people from falls on the ice lately. A good friend of mine fell and fractured three ribs. Be careful! As we get older we get hurt easier and don’t heal as fast.
The Round Lake Fire Department responded to a snowmobile accident south of Highway B and east of the West Fork of the Chippewa River just shortly after our training concluded Saturday afternoon. A person hit a tree and had to be airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter to a Duluth hospital. The department used the Kubota utility vehicle that was purchased with money raised at the Moose Lake Festival a few years ago. Thanks again, people, for your support during the festival. The Kubota worked just great for getting the person off the trail and out to the roadway. It helped save that person’s life.
Four teams shot it out at pool league last Thursday at Louie’s, with Daryl Enk and Larry Fullerton taking first place, Tom Koehler and Brad Daywitt taking second, and Dean Broberg and Roger Winters claiming the TP award. Everyone had a great time.
Our snowmobile trails need snow. Our trails are getting packed down and are getting an ice buildup. To keep a liquid cooled engine cool it needs loose snow. It’s hard to keep the engines cool running on a hard-packed trail. My stepdaughter experienced this last Saturday while using one of my machines, which started to overheat several times.
An item called a scratcher can be purchased to prevent this overheating. They are mounted on the skis and help loosen the hard-packed snow as you run over it. This loose ice and snow then helps to cool the liquid (antifreeze) that runs through the cooling lines under the sled that cools the engine. People who have air-cooled engines are not having this problem.
Fishing on Moose Lake has really slowed down. I have talked with several people and they are just not getting out. Temperatures have been very mild and comfortable for fishing, but I guess people may be waiting for the open water fishing this spring, like I am.
Birthday wishes this week will go out to Vika Richter on Feb. 13, Tera Neibauer on the 14th, Adeline Henchel on the 15th, John Myhre on the 16th and Rose Frisch on Feb. 17. Happy anniversary to David and Joan Runice on Feb. 13 and Steve and Karen Blodgett on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
That is all I have for now. Have a great week and stay safe everyone!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
