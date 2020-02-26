The 2020 American Birkebeiner is officially over. Ben Popp said at the volunteer get together last Sunday that the Birkie Foundation is now starting to work on 2021. About 300 volunteers crowded into the Steakhouse & Lodge for an afternoon appreciation meal and meeting.
Ben said there were 13,500 skiers representing 27 countries and 47 states. Approximately 35,000 spectators attended from all over the world. He also said it took 3,500 hard-working volunteers to make this event happen here in Hayward. He gave a big thank you to everyone in attendance and noted it was a very successful event because of the hard work everyone had done.
This year's Birkie is not just a one-day ski race. It spans five days with 14 different events for adults and children. The children are the future of this sport, so let's get them involved in the outdoors and show them how to use our natural resources to the fullest. Many people told me what a beautiful area we have here. I totally agree; that is why we live here.
The Gravel Pit First Aid Station is managed by several Round Lake Firefighters and EMTs who help each year. I also have help from four friends, also EMTs, from the Bloomer Ambulance Service. They are very dedicated and help us out every year. We also had an EMT from Milwaukee who drove up to help and one paramedic from Fifield. I manage the EMS aspects of the station, trying to keep all skiers safe as they go by. It is always a team effort, and it takes every one of us to make it happen.
Friday's Kortelopet was a warmup for us, so we were ready for the Saturday race. This race starts at the OO Trailhead and ends in downtown Hayward. We treated seven patients on Friday, with three skiers being transported to the hospital. Saturday's race started at the new start area at the old Telemark Lodge in Cable.
On Saturday we treated 17 skiers but only one needed to be transported to the hospital. Compared to previous years it was a safe race. The warm temperatures eliminated any hypothermia problems as we have had in the past years. Falls with injuries, some shortness of breath and a few chest pain issues were what we were treating.
Dr. Dayle Quigley, our Birkie medical director, does an excellent job of managing and organizing our teams. Our medical director in Round Lake, Mark Gritzmacher of Round Lake, is her assistant. Mark organizes all of the EMTs at all nine First Aid stations along the trail. He also oversees and is responsible for all the medical equipment that we need and use.
Many skiers commented that this event runs like a well-maintained machine. They were very impressed with the way everything went. This makes you feel very good about what you are doing and volunteering for.
In addition to the presence of thousands of skiers and spectators in town, there also were thousands of snowmobilers in the area. I talked to several snowmobilers at Louie's on Friday and Saturday night. They said the trails were very busy. In one snowmobile accident we had to transport one person with an injured leg. This was a Round Lake call on Saturday off Highway B and River Road.
We can safely say that this past weekend was the busiest weekend of the winter for the Hayward Lakes Area. I hope all the retailers were happy.
Five teams competed in Pool League this past Thursday at Louie's Landing. When the last 8-ball was pocketed, Roger Winters and Tom Koehler had won first place. Second place went to Dave Wiltrout and Dean Broberg and the TP award went to Joe Dwyer and Larry Fullington. Pool League starts at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Louie's and everyone is welcome. No professional players please (just kidding, we don't care).
Joel Miller and I will be heading for Madison Thursday for the Madison Fishing Expo to promote Hayward for the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Center. It will be great to talk to the many folks from southern Wisconsin about coming up north. This is always a good show. Jack Brown and Amanda Wilson from Deerfoot Lodge have done this show in the past, but they traded shows with us this year. With the Birkie now behind us, it can warm up so we can start thinking about open water fishing.
Speaking of fishing, the 2020 Governors Fishing Opener will be in Hayward this year. This event is organized each year by the Wisconsin Indianhead Country. Each year it is held in a different location in northwest Wisconsin. The main objective of the event is to promote tourism for the area. We will have more on this in the weeks to come.
Birthday wishes this week would go out to Barb Figlewicz on Feb. 27, Sara Miller on March 1 and Dave Arnett on March 3. Anniversary wishes are extended to Joe Dwyer and Jan Stapleton. Happy anniversary!
Well, we are out of news and out of space. I hope everyone has a wonderful week. Stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
